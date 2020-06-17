Winston-Salem photographer shows ‘4 Days Of Peace’ amid protests

Owens Daniels has been around the block a time or two, and not a lot gets past this former Sheriff’s? deputy of 10 years from Richmond, Virginia. As an African-American man, he is no stranger to social justice, which has recently been the subject of his most recent works since the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
Daniels is a seasoned professional photographer/visual artist, who has his own company called Owens Daniels Photography Art & Design, and according to his website, his photography has been in exhibitions at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, McColl Center of Art and Innovation, New Winston and Cameron Museum, Light Factory, Allenton, Delta Fine Arts, Milton Rhodes, RedDog, Welborn, and several other galleries and museums. His awards include, “Artist in Residence” at Sawtooth School Of Visual Arts, Z Smith Reynolds “Lead Artist Presence Absence Project”, “33rd Annual Community Service Arts Award Curator of the Arts”, “ArtPop Billboard Award”, and “Public Artwork” installation at Benton Convention Center.
When Daniels saw what was happening on the streets in downtown Winston-Salem at the end of May, he wanted to support his black brothers and sisters peacefully. Daniels, with his camera at his side, documented the four days of peaceful protesting from June 3-6 culminating into what he calls, “4 Days Of Peace, in Winston-Salem, a Retrospect”
Daniels had a vision and a very small window to make it happen. From his experience working in large, moving crowds while shooting lots of social justice photos, he said, “when you look like you know what you are talking about, and you deliver it with authority, and ‘talk official,’ people listen.”
Daniels said the protestors were marching around the jail, yelling, “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter,” when he had an idea. He knew he had to make it up on his own, and fast, so he got inside the crowd, and respectfully asked the organizer to get everyone to lay down face-first, and place their hands behind their backs. The organizer turned around and did just that, while Daniels sprang into action and got down on his belly, at eye-level, to capture the demonstrator’s expressions of fear, hope, and the soul of what was really happening in them, as human beings.
Daniels had been inspired years ago by another photographer who had told him, ‘when you think you are close enough, take one step closer.’ He said that advice became second nature for him to get the shot.
“[My work] is always about the people,” Daniels said. “No one told me to do it. When my senses tell me to do something, and I act upon it without question. I have learned that the world will follow.”
Daniels spent four days capturing photos of the protests to show “what democracy captured looks like,” but, he admitted that it was no fun and burned up his creative energy.
“It involved running, gunning, climbing, sweating, pushing, standing, sore feet, backaches, burnt legs, pain, and broke equipment,” he posted on his Facebook page.
Daniels said his last day of protests began on a breezeless, sweltering day with the sun bearing down, but thankfully, several folks at the protests provided food and water for everyone. He said there were people of different races, genders, and occupations, coming together for one reason— justice, and that it was such a great thing to witness.
At 11 a.m. that fourth day, the Teacher’s Union began the protest at The Hall of Justice, where the main conversation was about breaking the tunnel from school-to-prison through education. After about an hour, Daniels said the rally joined forces with the Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem group, and they all marched to City Hall, and on to the amphitheatre at Winston Square Park across from Sawtooth Center for Visual Art. This is where Daniels said this is where he was sure people were getting “marched out and tired.”
“It was clear that everyone was suffering from the 95-degree heat, but they had such intent, and focus, even with no shade.”
It was at this point that it got real for him—seeing these people remain standing together, so he stayed with them, and kept on shooting. When he returned later that evening to the candlelight vigil, he took the final 15 photos to add to his ever-growing, family photo book of archives to tell what he refers to as “the community story,” following his recent project, “Social Distancing,” which showed photos of people wearing masks during the COVID-19 stay-at-home executive order.
Daniels said he was getting lots of calls about those photographs, and how people appreciated his unbiased view. He said he had done what he set out to do, and was extremely proud of his work in documenting what he said is going to be a “very historic time.”
When he finished his retrospective, he enjoyed a little whiskey to celebrate while listening to Miles Davis. “I’m marched out,” he admitted. “My generation laid the groundwork with the bricks we had, and the younger generation needs to know where the old bricks are, but they don’t need to use them any more. We can help them figure it out, and I know they will. It’s all up to them now.”
Daniels is concerned that people may be “darkening the moment of the world,” but he hasn’t lost faith yet, and he believes there will be a better tomorrow for everyone.
“We’ve seen worse than what our children and grandchildren will see,” he explained. “I live better than my father; my son will live better than me, and his son will live better than him.”
“I’m not asking anyone to know how I feel as a black man,” Daniels continued. “If you think you know as a white person, that is an injustice to me, but you know when you have been wronged, and you know how that feels. You’ve got to wrap yourself around a wheel to figure it out. I’ve been black 61 years of my life. I ask my America if my life matters to it, as much as it matters to me. If you don’t like racism, stop being a racist, but you can’t stop it, there is no stopping it from happening again.”
To understand the plight of African-Americans, Daniels thinks that the white people from his generation just need to listen and empathize.
“Have a conversation, and be genuinely interested in whom you talk to, and if you’re not interested in the individual, don’t do it as a group thing to cover your butt. One thing that is offensive to me is being patronized. Be genuinely interested in me, when talking to me. Just be people, you don’t have to be a particular race of people. A leader is not a leader until he can lead himself. If you know what you are supposed to be doing, do it. I know what I’m supposed to be doing. Don’t make it complicated. Respect yourself. Love thy neighbor. Love thyself. Do that, and you’ll be fine.”
Daniels said the first piece of art he created made his sister smile, which motivated him to keep creating. One of his former art teachers criticized his work and told him it wasn’t art. But after studying photography at the U.S. Army Photographic School of Cartography, shooting big-name festivals, such as The John Coltrane Music Festival and multiple other high-profile sporting events, performing arts events, and now, documenting the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, Daniels is still proving that same art teacher wrong.
“I made up my mind to show her,” he said, “I’ve been showing her every day since. Now, I have become a teacher myself in my photography workshops.”
Daniels is open to gallery representation, and funding for his dream to produce large 40-foot by 48-foot prints that, he said, would take viewers into the heart of the protest.
