Winston-Salem man wins $1 million prize on scratch-off
RALEIGH – Roland Oliver of Winston-Salem tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.
Oliver bought his lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from J&B Food Mart on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem.
When Oliver arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $21.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Forsyth County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
