Winston-Salem Hits Stride with Runner Friendly Community Designation
One of only 67 Recognized by Road Runners Club of America
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Dec. 8, 2021) – Winston-Salem has been officially designated a “Runner Friendly Community” by the Road Runners Club of America, one of three cities to be newly awarded and just 66 other community designations in the United States. Only one other community in North Carolina, Salisbury, has been awarded the distinction.
To be awarded the designation, communities must meet a set of stringent criteria, including community infrastructure, community support, government support, and additional support, such as youth programs, physical activity plans, marked pathways, and more. Nominations take place annually with the home track club (Twin City Track Club) taking the lead in completing the submission. The final list is announced right before the start of a new year by the Road Runners Club of America.
“The City of Winston-Salem has a wonderful relationship with our running community and supports them in various ways including coordinating our police department to assist in safely hosting numerous running events. We will continue to invest in the development of greenways and strollways to seamlessly connect individuals to our city of arts and innovation,” said Allen Joines, Mayor of Winston-Salem.
“Since the founding of Twin City Track Club in 1977, we've worked hard to support our mission "To inspire and support all runners in our community." Our 600 members celebrate this designation as recognition of our efforts and the corresponding actions by local government, local businesses and other community organizations to support runners,” said J. Er Ralston, president of Twin City Track Club
Winston-Salem is home to the JDL Fast Track Indoor Facility, a105,000-square-foot facility sporting a 200-meter oval track made of Mondotrack FTX surfaces. This complex has held five national championships in the past five years, where teams also enjoy access to a 100-meter training track and fitness room, with hospitality suites available as well. In addition to Winston Salem’s world-class facilities, the city boasts 79 parks, 28 miles of connecting trails and greenways, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, multi-use pathways, share lanes and other well-marked designated areas available for both leisure and competitive use.
The Runner Friendly Community designations are valid for a five-year period, before having to reapply to maintain the special status. For more information, visit RRCA.org. For more information on Winston-Salem, visit VisitWinstonSalem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.