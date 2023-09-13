One Nation/One Project’s Arts for EveryBody will unveil audacious,
participatory public art in collaboration with 18 small towns and big cities putting a spotlight on the proven health benefits of arts participation
September 12, 2023 – Inspired by the 1936 Federal Theatre Project where 18 cities and towns presented their own interpretations of the anti-fascist play “It Can’t Happen Here,” Arts for EveryBody will bring together people and communities in 18 cities and towns across America to simultaneously premiere an array of large-scale, site-specific participatory art projects on July 27, 2024, but the journey begins today.
Responding to the prompt “No Place Like Home,” each site team seeks to reflect the unique voice of its community, and through participation, impact the overall health of its community. In Winston-Salem, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the city of Winston-Salem Department of Community Development, United Health Centers, and Forsyth County Health and Human Services are all collaborating to increase community connection through the creation of public works of art and performance rooted in civic practice.
"In these transformative times, the convergence of the arts and wellness through multi-sector collaborations becomes an extraordinary force for healing and progress in our communities,” said Kevin Bitterman, executive director of the Kenan Institute for the Arts at UNCSA. “As communities continue to face unprecedented challenges, it's the creative solutions that emerge from diverse partnerships that hold the potential to not only mend but propel us forward.”
Over the past year, the Winston-Salem & Forsyth County site team has collaborated with a community advisory committee to strengthen partnerships between municipal leadership, community health centers, local artists, and the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. Additional community listening sessions will be held in October 2023.
“Research shows the arts play an integral part in the health and well-being of a community,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO. “This partnership is coming at a critical time in our community where the Arts Council can continue to work alongside community members to understand and respond to needs through the lens of arts, culture and creativity. Our city and county received significant allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, and our project is grateful to have received funds to support the recovery and healing of our community.”
Additional support from the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts will allow a delegation of site team members and faculty from UNCSA to attend the 2023 National Organization for Arts in Health Conference in Cleveland, OH from September 19 – 21 to further inspire projects and partnerships. Current Arts for EveryBody activities in development for Winston-Salem & Forsyth County include a series of community murals, commissioning artists to transform community health centers into spaces of healing and belonging through art, along with a series of community-based art projects leading up to the summer of 2024.
The Winston-Salem & Forsyth County site team is also involved in One Nation/One Project’s research endeavors, led by Dr. Jill Sonke from the University of Florida Center for Arts in Medicine. The site team is exploring additional ways to implement evidence-based research that supports the use of creative arts in the wellness space.
“Exploring the intersection of health and arts play a vital role in addressing disparities often seen in marginalized communities--which have been exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Lashun Huntley, United Health Centers CEO. “United Health Centers is honored to work with this talented team of community partners and Arts for EveryBody to address 21st century challenges that will positively impact the health, wellness and economic vitality of our shared community.
Arts for EveryBody is co-directed by national arts leaders Lear deBessonet, Nataki Garrett and Clyde Valentin and seeks to bring about a new awareness around the value arts can have on the health of people and their community.
deBessonet, Garrett and Valentin see Arts for EveryBody as a breakthrough moment in the relationship between the arts and health in the U.S. America. “Arts for Everybody aims to create an electric new awareness around the value arts can bring to the actual health of people and their community. Our hope is that the Arts for EveryBody experience will spark emotions that connect participants to their communities and each other,” said the co-artistic directors of Arts for EveryBody.
Existing research has already confirmed that taking part in the arts…
- Lowers one's risk of dementia by 63%
- Offers health benefits comparable to weekly exercise
- Improves physical and mental health
- Can significantly reduce one’s risk of cardiovascular disease
Arts for EveryBody has commissioned a series of new research studies to further examine the connection between arts participation and the health of a community.
