Winston-Salem Fashion Week launched its ninth season this past Monday with a celebratory evening recognizing city officials, sponsors, partners, designers, and other special guests who allow this local highlight to continue taking place. Launched by its founder, Nikita Wallace, almost 10 years ago, the fashion show returns stronger than ever, with an avant-garde collection never before included. With shows scheduled through the last day of the month, this year’s event celebrates undiscovered designers as well as the often-forgotten fact that we have everything we need to be stylish right here in Winston-Salem.
A graduate of Salem College with a degree in studio art and a minor in art history, Wallace was half a school credit away from being able to graduate towards the end of completing her degree. Years prior, she had worked at Forsyth County Schools District’s Robert B. Glenn High School where she had engaged enough with students to know about their dreams and aspirations. Many of these graduating high school students were striving to leave for places like New York and California to pursue careers as artists, designers, photographers, and anything really within the entertainment and fashion industries.
Even after no longer working for the public school system, Wallace never forgot these students, their stories, and how greatly they inspired her to think about providing a creative platform for them in Winston-Salem to reach their goals. For years, she thought about holding an art and fashion show of sorts to provide that platform, until she found herself half a credit away from reaching one of her own dreams. At that moment, she pitched her long-standing idea as a senior thesis, and upon being informed that pulling off the event would get her across the finish line, Wallace launched the first Winston-Salem Fashion Week at Salem College.
The first show was such a success it pretty much ended up paving its own way, and all these years later, Wallace and her team launched into the event’s ninth season. While Winston-Salem Fashion Week now has a solid team and designer selection system in place, Wallace is an avid guest of fashion shows in the area through which she’s able to see for herself what is happening locally and the up-and-coming designers. “If I’m going to different shows and checking out different artists, I’ll encourage them to look into Winston-Salem Fashion Week,” said Wallace. “I open up that invitation.”
This is how she met accessory designer Sasha Woods, or the Ultimate Junki as she is known in the fashion world, who is returning to Winston-Salem Fashion Week for the second time in her career. Years back, Woods was competing at an event in which Wallace was one of the judges, and upon witnessing Woods’ one-of-a-kind works, Wallace extended an invitation for her to consider showcasing in Winston-Salem Fashion Week. The two have maintained contact throughout the years since, and this particular year, Woods felt it was time for her to return to the event and showcase, again.
Known for expressing herself through her accessory designs, Woods tells her story, experiences, and deepest feelings through her work. “Sometimes when I put things together, and I see them later on, I’ll know exactly how I was feeling or exactly what I was trying to express during that moment,” said Woods. “People don’t get it off the bat, but once they do, they know I’m just expressing myself.” Completely blind in her right eye, eye patch pieces emphasize her experience of having to function as an artist with only one sighted eye.
As hard as she tried to fit in while growing up, Woods realized from a young age she was different. She was constantly creating without realizing she was reinventing things, and now that she’s returning to Winston-Salem Fashion Week, she feels at her fullest bloom. “I feel like Sasha seven years ago would be very proud of Sasha now because back then I would have never imagined the ideas I have now,” said Woods. “This is my last show of the year, and it will be my last show for a while, so I’m really going out with a bang.” Notorious for designing extravagant pieces to be worn on occasion, Wood’s collection is to bring the unexpected.
Also at his fullest bloom, designer Brian Atkins is presenting his collection “Blush” on the Winston-Salem Fashion Week runway this year. A lifelong fashion lover, it wasn’t until the last several years that Akins finally decided to pursue his passion when he purchased a sewing machine. After enrolling in a basic sewing class focused on making handbags, he continued to teach himself different aspects of the craft, and eventually began designing clothes. A director of quality for United Healthcare, Atkins has never wanted fashion to feel like work and currently manages beautifully a balance between his day job and his passion.
Atkins also met Wallace at a competition when he was first getting started in the fashion world, and followed her work throughout the years to come. Due to fashion shows tending to be scheduled around the same time of year, it wasn’t until this year that Atkin’s timeline matched that of Winston-Salem Fashion Week, and he was finally able to come on board. When he saw Wallace’s announcement that the event was holding its ninth season, he knew this was the year for him to participate, and made it a priority. Atkins is being specifically showcased as part of this year’s new avant-garde collection.
Known for going outside the box and completely against the grain, Atkins’ “Blush” will decorate the runway with items including very dramatic oversized bows and collars which he considers his niche. A collection he started back in the spring, and he went on to complete it later in the year on behalf of Winston-Salem Fashion Week, and the opportunity to showcase what is the best version of himself and his work. Additionally, the designer is a firm believer that everyone is beautiful in their own way. He will never forget noticing how tiny every model on the runway seemed to be during his first few years in the industry.
“The thing about me is I tend to see beauty where other people do not,” said Atkins. “I will choose the girl that is different, that looks completely different, and that is just not your everyday pretty or your everyday size. I just appreciate all types of beauty, races, ethnicities, backgrounds, etc.” Fortunately, the industry has changed since Atkins started working in it, and he notes it has opened up a lot over the past couple of years to plus-sized models. Not only is he proud to bring the best version of himself onto the runway, but of the camaraderie he constantly fights for through highlighting all sizes and beauties.
While Wallace is particularly excited about this year’s avante-garde portion of the show, she is also looking forward to many of the new presences this year. Some of these new faces include therapist and stylist Alysha Williams, who will be holding the discussion “How Fashion Impacts Mood & Perception” during the Swap & Style Event, and the Curvy Fox Boutique, a store focused on helping curvy women look and feel beautiful. By attending Winston-Salem Fashion Week, the public inevitably supports Winston-Salem and its surrounding areas.
“To support local is key,” said Wallace. “We have everything we need right here.”
For more information on Winwston Salem Fashion Week, including showtimes, tickets and more, visit www.wsfashionweek.com.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
