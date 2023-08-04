On-field identity pays homage to a classic Carolina beach dance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (August 4, 2023) — Let’s Shag! On Saturday, August 5, the Winston-Salem Dash will become the Winston-Salem Shag, revamping their name and look for one game as a tribute to the dance that defined the golden era of Carolina beach culture. This Salute to the Carolinas rebrand is presented by Destination North Myrtle Beach.
For this special occasion, gates will open at 5:00PM. At 5:15, Band of Oz will be performing before the game. Not to mention, there will be a pre-game Shag Competition starting at 5:45PM. that will be held on the field. Fans can sign up for the competition when they arrive at Truist Stadium.
The Dash are offering four different ticket packages, some of which include merchandise:
- Carolina Shag: Game Ticket, Cap & Shag Tee - $55
- Summer in the Carolinas: Game Ticket & Cap - $35
- Shaggin' On The Boulevard: Game Ticket & Shag Tee - $35
- Swing of the South: Game Ticket Only - $11
Ticket packages can be purchased here. The Dash will also offer exclusive, Shag-themed merchandise available for purchase in both team stores or online here.
First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM ET. The Dash square off against the Bowling Green Hot Rods and will take the field in special on-field caps and jerseys. Jerseys will be up for bid in an online auction, presented by Truist. Auction proceeds will benefit the Winston-Salem Shag Club. Caps will be raffled off in-game with tickets available for purchase along the concourse behind home plate.
The festivities close with a post-game fireworks extravaganza, presented by Destination North Myrtle Beach!
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.