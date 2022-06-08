Before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the City of Winston-Salem celebrated the holiday on a grand scale.
For years Triad Cultural Arts Inc. has highlighted the event through art, dance, music and song as they told the story of African-American Ancestors, some being as close as Salem’s Potters field.
This year is no different.
There will be a plethora of Black-owned businesses and vendors of all kinds in Innovation Quarter and Bailey Park on Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. for Triad Cultural Arts “Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom and the will to be free.” The event offers “a celebration of African-American traditions and freedom through music, dance, food, health panel discussions, arts and crafts.
There will be a special musical selection by the P-Funk Connection, yoga in the park and food trucks available for attendees.
The celebration has already kicked off with its Freedom Day Lovefeast, in conjunction with the St. Philips Moravian Church congregation.
Tying into history, the ending of slavery was announced at St. Philips Moravian Church on May 21 in 1865, a month before it was announced in Galveston, Texas. The Lovefeast is a Moravian tradition that is designed to promote brotherly love.
Program participants were Dr. Reginal Hildebrand, Judge Denise Hartsfield, Malishai (Shai) Woodbury, and Rev. Camille Z. Roddy.
On Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m. there will be a Queen Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant at Paisley IB Magnet School, located at 1394 Thurmond St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25 for entry and one student will be awarded a four-year tuition scholarship to a Historically Black College or University of their choosing.
According to the website, “Queen Juneteenth is a cultural theatrical pageant that uplifts the heritage and scholarship of participants.” Recently, this year’s 13 participants picked out gowns, jewelry and shoes for this year’s pageant provided by the Chris Paul Family Foundation.
A true family event, with plenty of events to pull from.
Thursday, June 16th there will be an Art Exhibit at 6 p.m. at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. On Sunday, June 19th, there will be a Juneteenth Gospel Celebration featuring music from Jamera McQueen Smith and Matelyn Alicia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.