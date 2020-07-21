Much like the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, the country has seen a spike of creative energy drawing inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement—especially this past week in Winston-Salem with the occupation of Bailey Park.
“I believe that the art is a form of documentation in situations like this—any art that is dedicated to disseminating a message to the viewers about what is going on. No matter how abstract it is, it is a form of recording history in a visual, entertaining way,” said artist Robert Talley AKA Bobby Danger. “People who create art protest through their art, and are activists through their art. It is an essential thing—it’s essential for inspiration. It helps people keep going when they see cool art or something that profoundly affects them visually. Even soundwise with music, anything that can stimulate a person’s creative side can keep them going.”
Talley is a North Carolina artist who just recently moved to Winston-Salem from Durham.
Last week, while supporting the efforts of protesters of #OccupyWSNC, Talley painted the face of the movement: John Elliot Neville. Neville, 56, was an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center who died last December after being hogtied by five detention officers and one nurse.
“I was just touched by the story because I have experienced a lot of trauma and traumatic losses over the years,” he said. “It was just so close, and it gets harder when it’s closer. We are already in the midst of a crisis in this country, and when something that crazy happens that close, it just steers you and kind of pushes you into a shell.”
After spending three hours bent down in the blistering heat using some black acrylic paint on a white bedsheet, Talley had recreated Neville’s smiling face and squinting eyes from his Facebook profile picture. Talley said he has reached out to Neville’s daughter in hopes of giving her the portrait of her father.
“I lost my father unexpectedly in 2011, under different circumstances—I just identified with it, and it motivated me to paint this particular picture on the bedsheet for Mr. Neville,” Talley said. “It’s traumatic—to know that you can go somewhere, where everything seems fine, and then you end up in a situation like that because of the color of your skin. It’s been years and years of that, and you can’t run from it but for so long before you have to find a way to cope with it. That is how this piece came together.”
Talley said that a decade of police brutality is now being brought to light nationally, and he believes that the same thing is happening for The City of Arts and Innovation with the #OccupyWSNC movement through its calls for transparency and accountability.
“I believe John Neville needs justice—his family needs justice, absolute justice. It is my opinion that he was wrongfully killed. It is clear as day, there needs to be justice,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, protesters are making headway, people are changing—people are opening their eyes to things. I think the ultimate goal, in my opinion, should be Black equity—which will happen sooner than later, hopefully.”
Talley also painted another portrait on a bedsheet that he gave to activist Sara Hines to carry during the daily march to the Forsyth County Detention Center. He was pleased that his art was used as a sign of solidarity to the inmates inside the jail.
“This piece kind of came serendipitously,” Talley said, motioning to his portrait of a shirtless Black man, depicting the pioneer of Afrobeat music, Fela Kuti, holding up his fists and breaking the chains around his wrists with the word, “Enough” at the top. The only two colors used are black acrylic paint and red ink from a broken Sharpie marker against the white bedsheet.
“I was thinking about putting an image of Fela Kuti I saw years back—I am a huge fan of his music. As I was thinking about it, they started playing Fela Kuti, like 20 songs in a row. I was like, you know what, the art gods have spoken.”
Talley said the painting took about two and a half hours, and he painted it as he was sitting in Bailey Park during the occupation. Talley supports the movement, and he thinks that it’s much needed because “ it’s time to make a change for the better.”
“I think the Occupy Winston-Salem movement is awesome— it is needed everywhere, to be honest with you,” Talley said. “Durham has its own movements as well, and I have people that are connected to housing law that are fighting the good fight in the Triangle—and some are actually out here—I think this is the right time for equality to really happen. It is an exciting time; it is also a very scary time for most of us—especially for people of color.”
Last year, Talley said he and his girlfriend, Karen Ashley, came up with a project called, “The United States of Racism,” which Talley said is an art show “dedicated to showing the different ‘states’ of racism—it’s a play on words.”
The project is still in the funding stages as of now, but Talley hopes to get more support so that he can create and sell the pieces of artwork and donate the proceeds to different organizations around the Triad with an anti-racism mission and agenda. Talley said he’d love to see this project grow out of North Carolina to other states.
“Right now, we are taking baby steps,” he said. “The United States of Racism is going to be more of an art collective, and that is our main goal and focus right now.”
Talley said there would be a Kickstarter page up soon for the project.
