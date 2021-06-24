Winston NAACP vice-president disputes press release clearing Tonya McDaniel

Last week, the Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP issued a press release in response to the controversy over a $47,000 grant that Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel applied for in the chapter’s name but deposited in her checking account. The press release appeared to clear McDaniel of allegations of malfeasance by stating that, while she “acknowledged her lapse in judgement,” the chapter’s executive committee “found no evidence of misappropriated funds” and was “convinced that the purpose of the Grant was delivered as intended.”
The press release bore the names of chapter president Al Wadood Jabbar and McDaniel, the chapter’s second vice president, along with that of first vice president London McKinney. On Monday, McKinney said she has asked Jabbar and the chapter’s executive committee for a retraction, as “my vote never supported this statement.”
When interviewed by YES! Weekly, McKinney elaborated on her requested retraction. “They have not questioned the members on how they feel. When they had this meeting, I abstained from pretty much everything they wanted to vote on. There was nothing I wanted to be a part of because I knew that it wasn’t right. I knew that things were not being handled in the right matter.”
While the press release repeatedly used the term “we,” McKinney denied it represented a consensus of either the chapter’s Executive Committee or its membership as a whole.
“I think they should be fair in this process and not lump all of us together in that one press release because that’s not where we all stood. There were several people in that meeting who did not agree or support the press release, yet it still went out, and we were never told we would be included in it.”
McKinney sent her request for a retraction to Jabbar and the executive committee on the afternoon of June 16, nine hours after the press release was emailed to the media. She alleged that, five days later, she has received no response.
“I’ve been approached by another reporter, and he informed me that President Jabbar said there would be no retraction, but I haven’t gotten any explanation. I have not gotten anything back from him [Jabbar] at all.”
Jabbar has not responded to a request for comment.
When asked what she would most like to happen going forward, McKinney replied, “true transparency.”
“I would like for the membership to have the opportunity to hear everything, and would prefer if an outside entity, mainly the national NAACP, came forth and looked at the information themselves, and not anybody internal on our executive board.”
McKinney also took exception to a statement by Tonya McDaniel reported in the June 11 YES! Weekly article “Forsyth County Commissioner accused of fraud.” In a recorded phone interview with this writer, McDaniel stated that her application for the grant was overseen by “an ad hoc committee” that included McKinney and that first vice president McDaniel “knew I was applying for this grant for myself, not in the name of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County chapter of the NAACP.”
As reported in that article, a photo of the grant application sent to YES! Weekly by activist and former Winston-Salem police officer Arnita Miles appears to depict the document as listing McDaniel as the contact person, but the NAACP as the recipient. This issue first became public when Miles accused Commissioner McDaniel of fraud and called for her resignation at the June 2 session of the Forsyth County Commissioners.
On June 3, Serena Sebring, Executive Director of granting organization Blueprint NC, told YES! Weekly that Blueprint “did disperse funds to support an election protection program by the Winston Salem NAACP in the 2020 season” and that the $47,000 grant “was applied for by the Winston-Salem NAACP as a host organization.” However, Sebring declined to identify the individual who requested the funds, stating that was an internal matter for the NAACP.
On Monday, London McKinney denied McDaniel’s claim that McKinney had been part of “an ad hoc committee” overseeing the Blueprint grant.
“I was asked to volunteer for Souls to the Polls [the voter protection drive the grant intended to fund], but no ad hoc committee was created. As the [NAACP chapter’s] previous president, Alvin Carlisle, stated, nobody was even aware that she was even applying for a grant. If an ad hoc committee was created, it would have had to be through him and the executive committee. So, I’m not sure why she would make that statement. I was a volunteer that was told that I had to attend a training for Souls to the Polls. Some of the other people who helped volunteer were from NAACP, even the current president was there volunteering as well, but never in any ad hoc or overseeing position. That was never mentioned. It wasn’t until after this that I got an email showing that I was listed as the Chair of the NAACP Souls to the Polls. Again, that would have had to go through the executive board for them and the president to vote on. There are no minutes to support that.”
McKinney concluded the interview by reiterating her disagreement with last week’s press release that bore her name along with Jabbar’s and McDaniel’s. “My biggest concern right now is that it did not show those who were opposed to its statements and wanted to see justice prevail.”
Late Monday afternoon, while this writer interviewed London McKinney, community activist and former police officer Arnita Miles repeated her accusations against McDaniel in a mass email to the Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP and local media. As she had at the June 2 County Commissioners meeting, Miles called for McDaniel’s resignation.
The email also stated that, on June 11, Miles had filed “Report Number 2131540” with the Winston-Salem police department. On June 17, Winston-Salem Police Department public information officer Kira Boyd told YES! Weekly that a report had been filed, but “we’re not doing anything with it,” as no alleged victim has come forward to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.