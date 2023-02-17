GREENSBORO, NC (February 17, 2023) – Creative Greensboro has named One Third by Larry Bliss as the winner of the 2024 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award. One Third will be produced by Creative Greensboro in January 2024.
Creative Greensboro received a record number of submissions from North Carolina playwrights. The final selection was curated from a panel of NC theater artists along with New Play Project 2022 winner Sally Kinka.
Raleigh resident Larry Bliss is no stranger to the Triad. His plays Baling Wire and Desperation, The Return of the Giant Moth, and Late have appeared in local festivals. In addition, he contributed to Goodly Frame Theatre’s Affairs of the Heart series. Larry is a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and the Dramatists Guild. He is also a regular on the Sips and Scripts playwriting development platform and serves on the board of Odyssey Stage.
About One Third
Cynthia and Paul Morningside expect to inherit half of their father’s estate. When the executor reveals a third beneficiary, the siblings are shocked to learn that their father wasn’t who they thought he was at the end of his life. Who is Shenequia Massengill and what was her relationship with their father? Is One Third enough or will all three parties hold on until the bitter end?
One Third dives deep into racial equity, institutionalized financial racism, ethics in palliative care, and how some people are willing to change and others just can’t until everything is at rock bottom.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website.
