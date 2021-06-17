United Way of Forsyth County awarded one lucky person with a brand-new car valued up to $25,000 on Friday June 11 at the Dash baseball game. Ten finalists gathered and competed to become one of two finalists. The finalists were randomly selected from individuals who gave an undesignated gift 100.00 or more to the United Way of Forsyth County Annual Campaign.
Gwen Parker, a teacher’s assistant at Kingswood School, won 25,000 towards the purchase of a new car from any of the participating dealerships.
Gwen notes, “Donating to United Way is an easy choice for me. Any organization that works collaboratively with other groups to help build a healthier, safe and socially mobile community is one I can gladly support.”
The idea came together last summer to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. Over 20 dealerships supported the campaign contest.
President and CEO Cindy Gordineer notes, “We were very fortunate to have had the support of so many local car dealerships who made the “Driving Forward Together” contest possible. Their support and generosity are what makes our community so special. We are so excited for Gwen.”
Sponsoring dealerships were:
- Bob King Hyundai
- Bob King Kia
- Bob King Mazda
- Bob Neill Mercedes
- Crossroads Ford of Kernersville
- Flow BMW-Mini
- Flow Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac
- Flow Honda
- Flow Lexus
- Flow VW-Audi-Subaru
- Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Modern Chevrolet
- Modern Infiniti of Winston-Salem
- Modern Nissan
- Modern Toyota
- NorthPoint Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram
- Parks Chevrolet Kernersville
- Parkway Ford
- Parks Buick GMC Kernersville (formerly Vestal Buick)
- Volvo of Winston-Salem
United Way of Forsyth County invests in over 60 programs and initiatives and last year impacted the lives of over 100,000 Forsyth County residents.
For more information about United Way of Forsyth County please contact Kim Thore, kim.thore@uwforsyth.org Chief Marketing Officer, United Way of Forsyth County or visit www.forsythunitedway.org.
United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.