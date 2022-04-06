Whose legacy?: Opposition to renaming of historic homes dropped

A High Point community organization no longer wants to preserve the name of a demolished public housing complex and the man it was named after.
Until recently, the group Daniel Brooks Keepers of the Name opposed calling a new mixed-income housing complex “Legacy Ridge.” The group’s Change.org petition collected 490 signatures requesting that Laurel Street Residential, the Charlotte-based developer planning new units at the intersection of West Avenue and Henley Street, name that property after educator and Methodist minister Rev. Daniel Brooks.
Brooks, who was born in 1837 and died in 1933, was one of High Point’s respected Black elders and served multiple terms as a commissioner for city schools. In 1910, he negotiated the land sale that would become William Penn High School. Eight years after his death, the Black-only public housing built by the city at 1410 West Avenue was christened Daniel Brooks Homes. Those homes were demolished in 2019 to make way for a new development.
Rev. Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ, told YES! Weekly that the organization canceled its petition upon learning that Brooks, born a freedman of color in Cleveland County, voluntarily enlisted in the Confederate Army.
Roberson said that, until the end of last week, she believed he was drafted.
“We decided to pull our petition,” said Roberson on Friday. “The family narrative is that he was conscripted, but the History Museum informs us that he volunteered.”
Roberson said that, with this revelation, support for the petition has stalled in her community.
“The High Point Museum said they got a lot of questions about Daniel Brooks in light of our efforts, and that he volunteered. I don’t want to get in a public fight about why he did it. Who knows what narrative he had or was encountering in Cleveland County where he was born? But in light of all that’s transpired, particularly since Charlottesville, this is not going to go over.”
Brooks was born into a settlement of wealthy Cleveland County landowners. At least, that’s the date given in “Negro elder has been preaching gospel over half a century and is still at it,” a 1925 High Point Enterprise article by Sara Alderman, which describes its subject thusly:
“Elder Daniel Brooks, colored pastor of the Methodist Episcopal Church, was not a slave, but he was living in the days of war and misunderstanding between the states. He saw High Point in its infancy, born in 1837 in Cleveland County, enlisted in the Confederate army at the age of 20, went into the ministry after the war, and spent a great part of his years of service in the church in this city.”
If Brooks were born in 1837, he would have been 20 in 1857. The Confederate Army was formed in 1861. This inconsistency could not be addressed in any historical document by press time.
Professional and amateur historians debate how many Black men actually “fought for the Confederacy,” with disagreement extending to what that phrase means. This controversy is the subject of historian Kevin M. Levin’s Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, published by the University of Chapel Hill Press. In it, Levin argues that “Black Confederates” invariably fall into two categories: a few thousand slaves pressed into service, and a much smaller number of Black freedmen who enlisted.
Individual slaves either accompanied their masters in the field or were rented as mass labor. On the rare occasion they were given weapons, they faced being shot by the white men behind them if they didn’t fire at the ones in front of them. While white troops faced the same penalty for not firing on the enemy, they were rarely if ever threatened until they refused. Temporarily armed slaves often had Confederate guns pointed as they were ordered to aim at Union troops.
Black freedmen could and did enlist, but were rarely given weapons.
“I didn’t use a gun the whole time,” the 1925 article quoted Brooks as saying. “Some of the time I cooked for the officers.” He also described working road construction behind the lines.
The article described Brooks being furloughed, then called back into service and sent to Wilmington to build more roads for the Confederate Army, for which he was paid a flat sum of $22, the amount slave owners were given for making slaves do the same work. He worked on crews building Fort Fisher, before moving inland to what the article describes as “the last skirmish in North Carolina,” cutting trees for makeshift bridges to aid the retreat of Johnston’s forces from Sherman’s inexorable advance.
The article describes Brooks as leaving the Confederate Army on May 28, 1865. It does not describe where or when he joined the ministry but states his first pastorate was in Oxford, NC, and that he “then spent one year a few miles south of Greensboro” before moving to High Point.
The article ends by quoting Brooks: “I never had an education so I made sure my children would get one.”
According to the High Point Museum, in 1940, the City of High Point received a 1.7 million dollar loan from the U.S. Housing Administration. That subdivision of the Department of the Interior was created by the Housing Act of 1937 as part of the New Deal, to lend money to the states or communities for low-cost construction.
The purpose of the loan was to clear slums and construct 450 standardized modern apartments. The 250-unit Clara Cox Homes, located on the present site of Park Terrace Apartments near East Russell Avenue, was white-only. Daniel Brooks Homes, built near Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, was for African-Americans.
In 2001, Daniel Brooks Homes were listed for possible inclusion on the Register of Historic Places. Instead, it fell further into disrepair, resulting in the relocation of over 200 families when it was demolished in 2019.
The High Point Housing Authority website states under its “Future Development” tab that “HPHA received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to demolish and dispose of the primary site at the Daniel Brooks Homes community,” and that this, “along with the previously approved $6.5 Housing Bond that the HPHA has secured from the City of High Point, will allow for the construction of new affordable housing on the site.”
The city’s fiscal year 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, published June 15, 2020, stated that HPHA “will replace these units with 264 tax credit units in a three-phase development.”
On Feb. 12, 2022, a staff report in the High Point Enterprise reported a “new affordable housing development on the site of the former Daniel Brooks Homes complex will be called Legacy Ridge” and that “the first phase of the new community will consist of 100 units that will be targeted for rental to family households who earn up to 60% of the area median income.”
A week later, Roberson began the petition drive she ended Friday.
When she reached out to YES! Weekly to inform us that the petition was canceled, she emphasized that the organization is not criticizing the man whose name they are no longer lobbying to retain on the upcoming private housing development that was formerly public.
“After the Civil War, two things happened. One, he had a come to Jesus moment and became a preacher, and two, he spent his life trying to educate Black people. In theological language, we call that redemption.”
