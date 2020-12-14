Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that Dec. 13, 2020 at approximately 11:23 pm Deputies responded in reference to a shooting in the shopping center parking lot by the McDonalds located at 6401 Burlington Rd, Whitsett, NC.
Deputies located 1 victim on scene with serious injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. This investigation is still ongoing.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Fleming at (336) 641-5840 or to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Sheriff’s Communications Specialist Lori Poag at 336-641-2752.
