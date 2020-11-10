RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced that Shamar Vanhook, 19, of 1900 Porter Hill Road, Whitsett, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.
Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Vanhook of attempting to collect on a personal property claim with Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. by telling the company that two television sets were taken during a break-in that did not occur.
The offenses occurred between Oct. 30, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019.
Vanhook was served with a criminal summons on Nov. 6. He has a hearing scheduled in Guilford County District Court on Nov. 16.
Commissioner Causey estimates fraud costs North Carolinians between 15 and 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums, maybe more. That’s why he has cracked down on this white-collar crime by boosting the NCDOI Criminal Investigations Division.
Over the past two years, CID Special Agents recovered $7.5 million in damages – money that was returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
