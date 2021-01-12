What’s to come in 2021? Local astrologer looks to the stars for answers

From President Trump’s speech that led to Wednesday’s Capitol building takeover to wild rumors circulating about Jeffree Starr and Kanye West— in keeping with the consistency of 2020, 2021 has certainly gotten off to a chaotic start in the United States. The events of last year took almost everyone by surprise; however, one astrologer YES! Weekly had previously interviewed, wasn’t so shocked. So, to better prepare for the rest of the year, Essential Zodiac’s Cindi McNulty tells YES! Weekly what is to come in 2021.
(Note: YES! Weekly is aware that astrology cannot be presented as scientific fact, and we are not promoting it as such.)
McNulty is an astrologer of 16 years whose sun sign is in Leo. In a phone interview on New Year’s Day, she said that the year 2020 was a “game-changer,” with the major planetary configuration being the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Dec. 21, 2020— however, there is nothing like that happening in 2021.
“The way the stars are aligning, and the astrological signs that the planets are in, are not volatile energy—where the way they were configured in 2020, had more chaos, mayhem than we would have liked,” McNulty said. “If I have to summarize what 2021 is going to be, you have to take care of the here and now, but you also have to have an eye on the future.”
She said the chaotic energy that 2020 wrought was a “necessary evil.”
“Everything got broken apart, and now, everything needs to be put together and workable,” she said. “The things that individually, and as a society, that we kind of pushed to the side, fixed it with duct tape, and hoped for the best— that came right out into the sunshine in 2020. It had been building up— dangerous fringe groups, institutional racism, all of that— and we can’t hide from it anymore. While it was rough it was supposed to break it down, and then we build it back up and make it better, not the same.”
McNulty described the astrological energy of 2021 as being in the fixed-air sign of Aquarius.
“Aquarius is the water bearer (which confuses everyone because it is an air sign) and is ruled by Uranus, and that energy causes change,” she said. “Aquarius is also very interested in the humanitarian side of things; it is not a selfish energy; it is a very open, we-all-need-to-work-together kind of energy. It is not quite the same as Libra energy, which is about balance. Aquarius doesn’t necessarily care about balance. This is a big shift because, for the last 200 years, everything has been in Earth signs.”
McNulty said Earth signs (Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus) build-up structure and foundation— however, 2020 was the breaking point of those structures.
“So, here comes Aquarius in Jupiter (our planet of abundance) and Saturn (our planet of limits), they are working in tandem,” she said. “Jupiter and Aquarius is really good energy for anyone who may be massage therapists, reiki masters, acupuncturists— because Aquarius thinks outside the box, they are very innovative.”
McNulty said that Jupiter working in tandem with Saturn in Aquarius means Jupiter’s expansion energy will be formed and made workable by Saturn’s energy.
“To give you some context, the last time Saturn and Jupiter were in Aquarius was back in 1405, which was the end of the Dark Ages and the beginning of the Renaissance,” McNulty said. “The universe is on our side now, and it is giving us this energy to work with.”
McNulty noted three important astrological events of 2021 that have the energy of starting a new age.
“There are three squares between Saturn and Uranus, and to give you context here, the last time we had that kind of square was from 1999-2000— Y2K and the big dot com bubble, etc.— we won’t see this configuration again until 2043. What happens is, this square (Saturn in Aquarius, Uranus in Taurus) is a dramatic change, and we have been gearing up for a very different way of living.”
In other words, social distancing and consumer self-sufficiency aren’t going to end anytime soon; however, she said that Aquarius “is all about finding a better way of doing things.”
“Everybody has been traumatized not only the last four years but last year. But now, we are going to get the energy that we need to help ourselves and put it all back together,” she said. “It will be a re-evaluation of how we communicate.”
Each Mercury in retrogrades will last three weeks: the first on Jan. 30, the second on May 29, and the third on Sept. 26.
“We need to evaluate where we are going with things, and if one part of your life is going well, don’t mess with that— maintain it, but look to another part of your life that isn’t working so well,” she said. “I am cautiously optimistic. As we move to 2022, I think we are all going to be feeling a lot better— mentally and physically— if we do the work, we will get the rewards.”
Politically, McNulty said that President Trump has opened Pandora’s Box and “let out a whole bunch of craziness.”
“Depending on which side of the political aisle you are, 2020 was a very stressful year. And if you are in a marginalized class of people, who he takes a disliking to, it’s been a miserable four years,” she added. “We are getting a new administration, who are intelligent adults, and they are going to put in place intelligent people in their cabinet, people who actually know the role they are going to need to play— it’s not going to be all of this cronyism.”
Financially, McNulty said that Uranus is in Taurus, an Earth sign ruled by Venus, which is concerned with money.
“I think this year people should be a bit cautious because Uranus can sometimes go off the rails,” she said. “Even with steady Taurus trying to hold on. I would talk to a financial advisor; maybe this year, make your portfolio less risky, have a few high-yields, but be a bit more cautious. The stock market always fluctuates when there is a new presidential administration anyway.”
McNulty noted that in mid-December of this year, Venus would be in retrograde— so folks can expect some financial setbacks right before Christmas.
“There might be upheaval at the end of the year, but not to the extent that we have been facing,” she said.
She said cooperation is key because this needs to be the year a new foundation is set.
“There has been so much division, and we are more divided now than ever,” she said. “We as a people are not going to be able to do this alone anymore; we can’t isolate.
