Earlier this year, an ivy-league team of election analysts called North Carolina the most gerrymandered state in the nation.
“What’s happening in North Carolina right now is a very unique case of opportunity and intent,” Hannah Wheelen, senior analyst and project manager for the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, told the Chatham News & Record in May. “We see the legislature having control to get whatever lines they want passed in the next redistricting cycle. And so, I think that’s what’s different, that’s what makes North Carolina feel so much worse.”
As a verb, to gerrymander means to manipulate the boundaries of an electoral district in order to favor one political party. As a noun, it means an instance of this process or an area to which it has been done. Its two principal tactics are “cracking,” which means diluting the opposition’s voting power by spreading its supporters across many districts, and its opposite strategy “packing,” which consolidates the opposition’s voters in one district to reduce that voting power elsewhere.
The term is named after Elbridge Gerry (pronounced “Jerry”), US Vice-President under James Madison. Before the 1812 presidential election, Gerry was governor of Massachusetts, where he signed a bill creating a new partisan district in the Boston area. On a map, the new district appeared so twisting and narrow that a political cartoonist compared its shape to that of a salamander (although the resulting cartoon image more resembled a dragon). Ironically, Gerry disapproved of the practice that would bear his name.
So, what does this 18th Century name for a widely-condemned partisan political practice have to do with 21st Century North Carolina?
In 2010, Republicans won historic majorities in state legislatures across the nation. This allowed control of post-census redistricting in key swing states, including this one, resulting in new electoral maps that packed Democrats and Black voters into a few districts. In 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered North Carolina to redraw districts that discriminated against Black voters. In response, the Republican-controlled state legislature drew congressional districts that elected 10 Republicans to the state’s 13 districts, even when Democrats got more total votes.
The “Blue Wave” of 2018, in which Democrats won unexpected victories in such conservative bastions as Oklahoma and South Carolina, had no equivalent impact on North Carolina. The same three districts elected Democrats and the same ten districts elected Republicans, just as they had in previous elections, and despite Democrats winning 48.5% of the statewide vote. Democrats charged that the state GOP had created a fixed outcome that deprived voters of any meaningful influence in the election.
In June 2019, a challenge to North Carolina’s gerrymandering failed in the U.S. Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the state’s electoral districts may “reasonably seem unjust,” but “Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties.”
However, state Democrats scored a victory three months later. In September of that year, a lawsuit in North Carolina Superior Court by Common Cause resulted in a 3-judge panel unanimously ruling that extreme gerrymandering violates the state constitution. Quoting a 1787 precedent, the judges warned that lawmakers could declare themselves “legislators of the state for life, without any further election of the people,” if courts did not intervene, and ruled that gerrymandered districts denied voters “the opportunity to participate in congressional elections conducted freely and honestly to ascertain, fairly and truthfully, the will of the people.”
The court ordered new maps created within two weeks. Republican legislators announced that, in order to accomplish this task in such a short amount of time, they would use sample maps created by an expert witness in the recent trial as “base maps” for the new ones. Each chamber of the legislature selected a set of maps and chose one at alleged random.
Common Cause then alleged that legislators never explained why the House and Senate pulled their base maps from different sets and stated that “the set chosen by each chamber is the one that is relatively more favorable to Republicans.”
An analysis by Sam Wang of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project agreed, stating that the state Senate’s base map was “still biased toward Republicans” and that the House’s map included “between one-half and two-thirds of the partisan advantage that was present in the illegal gerrymander.”
While gerrymandering is the redrawing of electoral districts in order to gain political advantage, the neutral term “redistricting” describes the process of redrawing electoral district boundaries in order to reflect changes in the census. As the U.S. Constitution mandates a national census every ten years, states are required to redraw congressional and electoral districts and legislative and local electoral maps every decade.
In North Carolina, the process has often been lengthy, convoluted, and behind schedule. “We are always redistricting in this state,” said Michael Bitzer, author of Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina, in an Oct. 12 interview with WUNC 91.5. “Since 1980, it’s been the political dynamic. And it’s been the legal dynamics that have forced North Carolina not to go through a decade with one complete set of congressional and or state legislative maps.”
Due to this year’s census delay, and the resulting (and still ongoing) redistricting and remapping, only some areas of Guilford County will hold municipal elections next month. Burlington, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Kernersville, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Whitsett, and the Sedgefield Sanitary District will hold theirs on November 2. But Greensboro’s mayoral and city council elections won’t take place until March 8, 2022, and High Point will not have another municipal election until 2023. As Winston-Salem’s municipal elections were held last year, that city won’t hold mayoral and city council elections until 2024.
Because of this, 2022 may be an unusually crowded and potentially chaotic election year for Greensboro voters. Mayoral and City Council elections will be held in March, the dates of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representative Primaries are yet to be determined, and the U.S. Senate and U.S. House General Elections are in November.
