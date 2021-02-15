NEW BERN, N.C. - Did Cupid bring you a ring for Valentine’s Day? If you are planning a wedding in the near future Tryon Palace is hosting a Pop-up Wedding Planning Event to ease your planning anxieties. Today’s restrictions and guidelines have not made wedding planning easy, and Tryon Palace’s wedding planners and event manager want to help you through this process.
Photo credit: Caitlin Gregory Photography
On February 21, from 11 AM – 4:30 PM Tryon Palace is hosting a Wedding Pop-Up Show, where couples can discuss their wedding ideas and plans with some of our recommended vendors, tour the venues and Gardens, and mark off a few items on the planning checklist. Vendors will be staged in Mattocks Hall - an open, airy space to allow for plenty of social distancing.
During the Pop-Up party, couples will have the opportunity to taste cakes by Susie’s Cakes, sample a delicious spread from Class Act Catering, and find entertainment for their event by meeting with Crystal Coast Musicians, Dream Entertainment NC and our dance instructors, Bernie Ballroom. Distinctive Photo Images and Rohrig Video will be happy to discuss their options for the everlasting photos and video. Our In-house wedding planners, Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design and The French Bee will be giving tours of the gardens and venues. Take a ride in a horse drawn carriage from Southern Charm Carriages and be sure to talk to our ceremony officiant Donna from Always Faithful Wedding Services. Don’t forget about the decorations from DeBurca Events & Rentals and Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design. What are you doing for your wedding night plans? The Jarvis at 220 is a lovely bed and breakfast that will treat you like royalty. Couples will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at this intimate event and leave with their wedding day plans solidified without the chaos of a large expo.
This event capacity is limited, and RSVP’s are required. There will be hourly tours of limited capacity to venues . Masks must be worn by all attendees and social distancing will be practiced. Tryon Palace follows all guidelines required by the state.
Couples can sign up at this link to attend the Wedding Pop-up Event: http://www.fusionweddingprofessionals.com/request-an-invite/
About Tryon Palace - Tryon Palace, located in New Bern, NC, is part of the Office of Archives and History, an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Tryon Palace is one of North Carolina's most significant historic sites. It is the home of the Governor's Palace, North Carolina's first colonial and first state capitol, and includes historic buildings, gardens, and the North Carolina History Center, which revolutionizes the visitor experience through use of the latest interactive technology. The History Center includes galleries, a performance hall, the museum store, and a waterfront café. Tryon Palace's mission is to engage present and future generations in the history of North Carolina from early settlement in 1710, through the development of statehood, and into the mid-twentieth century. It is dedicated to collecting, interpreting, and preserving objects, buildings, landscapes, and events that enrich understanding of the making of our state and nation.
Tickets and visitor information are available at the Tryon Palace Waystation, located at the corner of George Street and Pollock Street in New Bern. For directions and further information about special events, programs or group tours, employment and more, visit our web site: www.tryonpalace.org or phone (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.