Tune in to TBS’ “Go-Big Show” this Thurs., Jan. 28 at 9pm ET/PT to watch Krystina King, Greensboro, North Carolina’s, Amina the Great, compete in the most extreme talent competition show ever in the hopes of winning a $100,000 grand prize.
(Photo credit: Courtesy of TBS)
ABOUT KRYSTINA KING, AMINA THE GREAT:
Krystina King, also known as Tina The Great, from Greensboro, North Carolina, is the ultimate Strongwoman! Not only can she lift five grown, heavy men at once, she can also bend and break solid metal with her mouth. King was originally an acrobat where she decided to try bending metal after she saw the boys around her were unable to do it. She was able to bend it on her first attempt, and when she decided to try it with her mouth, Tina the Great was born. On the show, King will show off even more amazing strong woman stunts.
ABOUT GO-BIG SHOW:
“Go-Big Show” is the most extreme talent show ever that will bring you to the edge of your seat. With jaw-dropping acts so big only a coliseum could hold them, the series spotlights everything from giant ramp jumpers, horse trick riders and incredible feats of strength to alligator and rattlesnake wrestlers, stunt archers and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize or go home. Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW's Cody Rhodes. In consultation with local authorities, the unions and medical experts, the series was produced at the Macon Coliseum, where contenders and staff operated under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and isolated together for the duration of production. “Go-Big Show” will air on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 7 on TBS.
ABOUT TBS:
TBS, a WarnerMedia brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, lean-back entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative stories with heart and comedic edge.
