Warrants Obtained for Downtown Vandalisms
GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2022) – On July 27, 2022 at approximately 6 a.m., Greensboro Officers were patrolling downtown when they observed multiple businesses had been vandalized with graffiti. The investigation determined that at approximately 3 a.m., two suspects began walking north on N Elm St from McGee St to Fisher Ave, vandalizing eight businesses.
Through partnership with these businesses, investigators were able to release surveillance images of the two suspects. With the assistance of the community, one suspect was identified through a Crime Stoppers tip. On August 4, 2022, the Greensboro Police Department identified and obtained eight warrants for arrest for Willful and Wanton Injury to Real Property (graffiti vandalism) on Jesse Dillon Boutchyard, 36, of Durham.
The Durham Police Department has attempted to serve these warrants and the warrants will remain pending until an arrest is made. The Durham’s Crime Stoppers is requesting community assistance in identifying the female suspect and their tip line is 919-683-1200.
As a reminder, anyone with information about any incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.