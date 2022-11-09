Mackenzie Cates-Allen is dedicated to making sure that everyone who wants a friend in Winston-Salem, has an opportunity to make one.
Launching the newly-formed Friend Crew of Winston-Salem, Cates-Allen said she knows for sure that there are people in the city of more than 250,000 people that would like to make new friends but just aren’t sure how.
“I never want anybody in Winston-Salem to feel unwelcome, or unloved, or that they can’t find friends,” she explained. “Making friends as a grown-up is awkward. Especially if you’re new somewhere. It’s hard to do and I wanted to make it simple.”
Cates-Allen said that she sees, on a regular basis, people posting in different social media groups that they’ve not been able to make friends after being in the city for a period of time. She said that she finds that unacceptable.
The new group is online right now, with its first in-person meet up on Saturday, November 12, and has almost 100 members. The only objective the group has is for people to make friends in Winston-Salem. She hopes to have consistent group meet-ups and events for those interested. There will be a formal event at some point but Cates-Allen wants people to focus on the primary goal of the group.
“The goal is for people to make friends with each other through this group so that nobody can ever say ‘I haven’t made any friends here.’ I wanted there to be a specific place for grown-ups to make friends,” she explained.
Cates-Allen said she’d like to target Winston-Salem’s community of fathers and residents in their 40s and older.
“I know there’s not a dad group, per se, and that guys get left out alot. It’s not as comfortable for men and dudes to post ‘Hey, I’m looking for friends’ but I hear it from their wives and girlfriends all the time,” Cates-Allen said. “In Winston-Salem there seems to be a lack of groups for the 40 and 50 plus and there’s a lot of that population here.”
She hopes this new effort will help get people out of the house post Covid.
“I hope this will be a re-entry. I think that we’ve all gotten very much stuck at our house. Even I, who loves people most of the time, has to drag myself out and then once I do I mostly have a good time. I hope this will be a good re-entry into the world.”
Cates-Allen has done her fair share of meeting and greeting in the community. She’s a key fixture at events around the city, being a key member of Winston-Salem Ambassadors. Her experience is also rooted in her childhood, having gone to nine different schools within 11 years.
“Some places I felt welcomed and some I didn’t. I decided to make Winston-Salem my home after college. I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes and the inner workings of this city. Some times it was closed off and even I felt unwelcomed,” she said. “I’ve also met some great people in Winston-Salem and I want people to feel like they can too. This is a no-strings attached place to meet friends. Not to date or to network but just meet friends.
Cates-Allen said that she’s heard positive feedback about the initiative so far.
“I just want to facilitate the opportunity for people to be the best version of themselves in the Piedmont Triad.”
Jokingly, she said her middle name should be “welcome” because she “desperately wants people to feel welcome in the community.”
“I want them to feel that they are in a good place, that they should be here and that other people want them to be here. I want them to feel welcome and I want them to feel comfortable enough to introduce themselves and meet other people.”
For more information or to join the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1185198282352502.
Chanel Davis is the current editor of YES! Weekly and graduated from N.C. A&T S.U. in 2011 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She’s worked at daily and weekly newspapers in the Triad region.
