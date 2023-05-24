Last month, Walmart hosted Miles for Smiles, a safe driving event benefitting Victory Junctionand raised $180,000 for the North Carolina organization providing life-changing camp experiences for children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Since 2012, Walmart has donated more than $2.3 million to the nonprofit.
During the event, Walmart donates $0.02 per mile for each safe mile driven during the campaign, up to $3,500 per Transportation Office, for a possible total donation of up to $180,000. In addition, Walmart associates visit the camp annually to help maintain the grounds. Attached you’ll find a few photos from this year’s clean-up event.
Walmart is pleased to share that the safe miles driven from Apr. 1-7, 2023, triggered the maximum donation of $180,000.
The donation helps Victory Junction give campers unforgettable childhood experiences in a medically safe environment at no cost to the camper and their family.
The Randleman, N.C.-based camp was created in honor of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation racecar driver, who dreamed of bringing a children’s camp to the hills of North Carolina where he grew up. The camp first opened its gates in 2004 and has served more than 50,000 campers and their family members from across all 50 states.
For more information about this year’s donations and partnership, visit here. If you are interested in speaking with a Walmart spokesperson, I am more than happy to set something up.
Thank you and I look forward to hearing from you.
Savannah Scott, on behalf of Walmart
