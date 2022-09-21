Volunteers feeding homeless push back at Matheny

The volunteers feeding houseless and hungry people in downtown Greensboro since 2009 received little notice from city officials until this month when District 3’s Zack Matheny called for “educating” them and alleged they “leave significant trash lying around.”
After Matheny made that comment during the September 1 city council work session, Greensboro Police Attorney Andrea Harrell said the city is considering a permit and/or food service certification course for those serving meals in Center City Park.
When contacted by YES! Weekly, the small group of chefs, rugby players, and church folk who do that every Sunday morning stated they always clean up after themselves, and that the hot meals are prepared and served by trained professionals.
Several allege that no council member has ever responded to multiple invitations to observe what they do, but did not elaborate on whether any were invited between June 2015, when Matheny resigned from council, and July of this year, when he regained his former seat.
First winning that seat in 2007, Matheny served four terms. He also ran in the 2014 election for the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 6th District, but was defeated in the Republican primary. A year later, he resigned from council to become president of the economic development group Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI), stating “my desire to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest.”
DGI is a taxpayer-funded private not-for-profit entity contracted to provide services to the downtown business district. Mayor Nancy Vaughan is a member of its board of directors.
After announcing his District 3 bid last year, former Obama advisor Chip Roth criticized his opponent, alleging that remaining president of DGI would result in Matheny having “to recuse himself again and again.”
In May, Roth dropped out of the race after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. In the July 26 general election, Matheny’s was the only name on the District 3 ballot.
As previously reported, city managers have proposed revised ordinances prohibiting trash in public spaces, obstruction of public byways, and excessive noise. On Friday, Vaughan told YES! Weekly that a council vote on the ordinances is scheduled for October 3.
The proposed revisions make no mention of those who feed the homeless, but on September 1, Matheny alleged:
“You have some folks that, I’ll use Center City Park because it’s an easy one, that show up on any given day or time and just think that they’re giving help by delivering food that doesn’t go through the health department, and then leave significant trash lying around, which is what this is talking about as, well. So, what is our goal, educating those that think they are helping, in cleaning up their own stuff?”
Harrell said the city is “looking at maybe shoring up the special event permit” and “a requirement that they go through some of food service certification course.”
On Friday, September 9, YES! Weekly spoke to Earl Zayack and Kriste Clodfelter, who met at the Interactive Resource Center (IRC) when both were homeless, and subsequently married. As reported last Thanksgiving, Zayack and Clodfelter lived in tents for five years and were regularly forced to move as the city displaced homeless encampments. Since 2018, Zayack has been employed full-time, and he and Clodfelter live on property they own.
Zayack said he began helping the volunteers feeding people in the park eight years ago when he was still homeless himself.
“Now, it’s coming out of my pocket, and I’m helping feed people who are where I used to be. We have issued many unanswered invitations to city council to come out and watch what we do.”
Zayack criticized Vaughan as someone “who used to be a big advocate for homeless people,” but whom he alleged has abandoned that position. He was just as critical of Matheny, who like Zayack is a Republican. “They are more interested in serving big money than voters.”
“Now they’re trying to say that we can’t do it because of trash issues,” said Clodfelter angrily. “Or because the homeless like to sit in the park. Saturday night downtown is completely full and the trash cans get loaded up, but it’s not from us. We all bring trash bags and pick it up and take it to dumpsters ourselves. We sometimes take trash out of overflowing containers, and stick it in new bags.”
Both called Matheny’s allegation a blatant attempt to push houseless people out of Center City Park.
“There’s nowhere else for them to charge their phones on Sundays, or even go to the bathroom,” said Clodfelter. “The city is trying to take away their right to basic human needs.”
“Council is doing this for their donors,” said Zayack, “not the people who are out there. They’re being neglected and pushed under the rug.”
Clodfelter condemned what she described as the city’s lack of transparency.
“They never gave us any heads-up on the revisions to the ordinances. They say we need to find solutions. Well, meet with us and talk with us, so we can work on it. When they try to create an ordinance they don’t want us to know about, it’s like they want us to get in trouble. If we want to spend our money to buy and cook food and do something for these people, that’s on us. It’s not affecting them at all.”
On Sunday, September 11, due to the Folk Festival, the usual Sunday volunteers were at 407 East Washington St. in the parking lot of the Interactive Resource Center.
Under tents providing shelter from the rain, Clodfelter and Zayack, along with three members of the Triad Rugby Association, served omelets, champagne chicken soup, and savory biscuits, while a few yards away, Kay Dunman of Awaken City Church handed out snacks and coffee.
As he had last Thanksgiving, British-born rugby coach Mike Willer greeted those he served with a hearty “cheers, mate.” That soup and biscuits were made by chef Manoli Krinos, from ingredients supplied by Culinary Visions Catering. Last Thanksgiving, Krinos made his biscuits with lamb fat, telling YES! Weekly “I buy a whole carcass and shave it off while it’s frozen.” He did not say whether he used lamb fat this time, but the biscuit he offered was delicious.
With Willer and Krinos was Tiger Rugby’s David Morris, who said he helped “start this with Kay Dunman 13 years ago.” Of the three “rugby guys,” as Morris called them, he had the sharpest words for council.
“They need to be out here when we’re feeding folks on Sundays, or on Tuesdays and Thursday nights when we’re giving out blankets and tents in 25-degree weather. But they don’t want to know what’s going on. They’d rather put these people on a bus and ship them out of there.”
Krinos was more charitable.
“I like Mr. Matheny and a lot of things he has done. I’m not sure of the context in which he made that statement, but think we can find common ground and a solution because this is not going to go away. If you push it out of one area, you’ve got it somewhere else.”
Krinos said that he’d talked about Matheny’s concerns with the general manager of Culinary Visions Catering. “He has been doing meals for the Under the Bridge group for years. If we need more stringent health standards stuff, he will let us use his kitchen as a commissary.”
“It’s a very complex issue,” said Dunman, who confirmed Awaken City Homeless Ministry began serving food in the park in 2009.
“I don’t need a permit to make sandwiches, any more than I need one for cooking for people in my home. As for trash, we pick that up at the park. What happens after we leave, we can’t control, but that’s no different from someone getting a to-go order and leaving the packaging behind. In my opinion, they resent our presence near the Tanger Center and don’t want folks they consider the dregs of society seen by the elite.”
Zayack pushed back on the suggestion that he and his associates needed “educating.”
“We have three certified professional chefs and I’ve worked in the food industry my whole life. There’s no way they can we’re not educated on how to do this. Matheny needs to come down to Center City Park and be educated on what we’re actually doing.”
In an email to Matheny on September 15, the Wimbledon-born Willer was more conciliatory.
I would like to invite you downtown and have the opportunity to specifically meet with our group who meet regularly on Sunday morning on the corner of Friendly and Davie, 7:30 a.m., and have the opportunity to sample some of the food we serve. Perhaps see something of the people and professionalism in the making and handling of the provisions early in the morning. If you are kind enough. I may even share my Chicken sandwich recipe. (Well, my wife’s.)
The bottom line, I think you may be pleasantly surprised about what you have down there as a resource, that can be maintained very well by civically-minded people. As for cleaning up, we make a great effort in encouraging the homeless to pick up after themselves. It would be good to encourage what we have here.
On Sunday, September 18, Matheny responded. After thanking Willer for his email, Matheny wrote:
“There is a bit of misrepresentation on the feeding aspect. My goal is to actually help folks receive [sic] the services they need, which is a lot more than food on a given Sunday. Folks are literally wasting away as are their dogs, and while having folks like you give them food on occasion [sic] may seem helpful, the needs remain unanswered. I would be fine coming down sometime to view your feedings, however, I must say, there is a much larger strategic initiaive [sic] that needs to happen.”
YES! Weekly reached out to Matheny on September 8, asking for clarification on his stated goal “to hold accountable” the volunteers who feed the homeless in the park and what evidence he has seen for the claim that they “leave significant trash lying around.”
Ten days later, he sent the following response:
“I recommend you speaking with city staff clean & green and the ambassadors. You will be properly educated.”
Matheny attached two images to this email. One showed trash on the sidewalk around a city receptacle in Center City Park across from the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie Street near the intersection with Friendly Avenue. The other depicted two large tied-off trash bags in the bed of a city utility vehicle.
