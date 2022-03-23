Voices of Change combine youth, poetry, and justice

“There is a relationship between the conversation about human rights, equity and diversity and inclusion that always shows itself through poetry,” said Love Jones, the Human Rights director for the City of Greensboro.
Last month, the city announced that her department is partnering with the Poetry Project for Voices of Change, a series of virtual workshops in which local young people between the ages of 10 and 18 will engage with members of Human Rights boards, commissions, and task forces and use that experience to develop spoken word poetry.
The Poetry Project promotes youth literacy via structured workshops, poetry slams, and open mics. Its activities are often directed at elementary, middle, and high school students, but the organization also conducts workshops in collegiate and corporate settings.
It is the creation of Greensboro poet, educator, and broadcaster Josephus III, who hosts The Poetry Café every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. on WNAA 90.1FM, the variety radio station owned by North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. The program’s open mic nights also tour nationally and are available on Amazon Prime.
Josephus III, also known as Josephus Thompson, has performed for Oprah and opened for the English R&B duo Floetry. He is the coach of the Gate City Slam Team and considers it his mission to use poetry as a catalyst for literacy, leadership, and service.
The Voices for Change virtual workshop meets monthly, with each session addressing a specific topic. Previous topics include What It Means to be Black in Greensboro, which was held in partnership with the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparities; and Women Living and Leading, in partnership with the Commission on the Status of Women.
Upcoming topics are Housing and Newcomers, in partnership with the International Advisory Committee and the Human Rights Commission, on April 6; Reentry and Community, in partnership with Thrive GSO, on May 4; and Gender Equity, in partnership with the Transgender Task Force, on June 1.
Participants will meet virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. at each of these upcoming sessions.
“The Human Rights Department has a long-standing relationship with the Poetry Project, dating back seven years or more. Every year at the MLK Breakfast, we featured some members of the Poetry Project or the Gate City Slam Team,” Jones said. “Josephus has been more than gracious to connect with our department to provide that as a feature for our MLK program and has always gotten such wonderful feedback.”
She said that the partnership underwent permutations in 2018.
“Before the pandemic, we were already in conversation about how to bridge some human rights or civic engagement information to young populations in the community.”
That process accelerated after Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, became the youngest inaugural poet in history when she delivered her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden Inauguration, and then performed at the Super Bowl a month later.
“After she did that inaugural poem, it just furthered the idea that young people are very interested in talking about what these critical civically-engaged social justice topics look like in their community and right before their eyes,” Jones said.
The Poetry Project already had an ongoing relationship with Parks and Recreation, where a number of young people in the same age range as those participating in Voices of Change assembled once a month at Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, also known as Xperience @ Caldcleugh, at 1700 Orchard St.
“They started out virtually like everybody else, but as more in-person engagement started to happen, Josephus was meeting with this group of young people every third Wednesday of each month.”
Then came Omicron.
“We’d attempted to engage students in person twice a month, but learned that was not ideal, because we already had community members that were concerned about the time that young people were engaged face to face.”
So, they returned to a virtual environment.
“And what we then realized was that the essence of the partnership was to get the information to the students, and we have concentrated the efforts in the direction most accessible to the students.”
The design, said Jones, was to have spokespersons from her department’s boards and bodies “come to the table to share with young people because they do the work that they do.”
That plan is still on that metaphorical table, “but now that information will be brought to the students in the existing schedule the Poetry Project has with Parks and Recreation.”
Jones said that performances would continue to be held at city events.
“So, you can expect to see a performance at the Fair Housing Luncheon happening later in April, or a performance at the Human Rights Celebration in the latter part of June. This subset of students will still be preparing these civically-driven pieces for the performance platforms hosted by Human Rights Department. So, it’s no longer going to be limited to just the MLK celebration, but is definitely about taking these critical topics and, whenever there is a program that we’re hosting, create a platform for that topic, and then that subset of the young people will then perform according to that topic that’s on the table.”
At the Fair Housing Luncheon, the focus of the poetry will be about housing access. “At a time when having a secure home is at a premium, that’s just huge.”
Jones described the overarching goal as one of “creating space for young people to have their civic and social justice lenses turned on, in a way relevant to them through art.”
She readily acknowledged that this is just one way that young populations can connect to social justice topics. “But we see art as an ideal medium for some young people and want to support that. When we talk about tomorrow’s leaders, whether it’s being on a board or commission or deciding to run for a political office in a local community, we want to bring that closer to young people’s doorstep as part of their variety of possibilities. You can’t just talk to young people and say ‘hey, you could be mayor one, or what would you do if you were in charge tomorrow?’ Instead, you want to create a space where they understand the passion behind that kind of work. And what better way to pull at that passion than to use art as a medium?”
