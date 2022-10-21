Visit High Point holds photo contest for 2022 Destination Guide Cover
Visit High Point invites members of the community to submit photos for their upcoming destination guide
HIGH POINT, N.C. (October 20, 2022) — From October 20 through November 8, Visit High Point is hosting a photo contest for the cover of their 2022 Destination Guide, which is a printed guidebook used to market the city of High Point to potential visitors.
The contest winner will not only have their photo featured on the cover of the destination guide, but they will also receive a $200 Visa Gift Card. The competition is open to visitors and locals alike, and all entrants must be at least 18 years old.
“We are excited to involve both members of our community and visitors to our city in the creation of the Official 2023 High Point Destination Guide, which will provide information on where to eat, play, and stay in High Point,” says Nancy Bowman, Visit High Point Vice President of Branding. “Whether it's a photo of a noticeable local landmark or some of your favorite High Point hotspots, our team is looking for high-quality images that showcase some of what our city has to offer.”
Any image submitted for the contest should be a recognizable tourist attraction, location, event, or restaurant that positively depicts the city of High Point, and the submitter must own the full rights to any image uploaded.
By entering images into this contest, all contestants grant Visit High Point rights and permissions to re-use photos on social media, visithighpoint.com, and in print and digital marketing materials.
By November 10, the Visit High Point team will select three finalists, and the public can vote on the winner through Visit High Point’s social media channels. The public voting period will conclude on Tuesday, November 15, at which point the winner will be announced.
Those who would like to participate in the photo contest can submit images through the Visit High Point website, and any additional questions can be directed to Haley Overturf, hoverturf@visithighpoint.com.
