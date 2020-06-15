HIGH POINT, NC – Visit High Point, formerly the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, unveiled a new website at their virtual Industry Partners Meeting this week. The launch of a new website comes after a recent rebrand of the organization with a reinvigoration of its logo, new mission and vision statement.
“While the website is a resource for out-of-town visitors, it’s also a platform for locals to have a deeper connection in the community through our tourism partners,” says Melody Burnett, president, of Visit High Point. “High Point citizens can be great ambassadors for their favorite amenities. We also know that visitors want to explore where the locals go, so you will see user generated content (UGC) sprinkled throughout the website, both through photography and messaging within description of our hospitality partners."
In addition to promoting area hospitality businesses, including, accommodations, restaurants, venues, parks and recreation, sports facilities, furniture stores and attractions, the website highlights many new features including:
- IM Going Events Calendar – a calendar that the community can use for both promoting events and staying connected with High Point happenings. Content is collected through Facebook and Eventbrite platforms and featured within the various categories on the calendar. Partners have an opportunity to purchase an events widget to customize their own events as well as link their audience to other community partners.
- Crowdriff – a digital platform, compiling photography through uploading UGC through Facebook and Instagram. Visit High Point is connecting with hospitality partners and local visual storytellers through this platform to build up its photo library to be used on the website and/or Visit High Point social media pages. Partners, locals, and visitors are encouraged to use and promote #VisitHP when sharing photos of visits to High Point favorites.
- Event Planning Resources – Located under “Planning an Event,” Visit High Point worked closely with the City of High Point and High Point Theatre to create a one-stop-shop for local event planners, offering everything from where to complete a Events Permit and where to rent a stage to a listing of Food Trucks within the High Point and Greensboro area. The overall concept provides a local and outside planners immediate access to city, county and business resources with ease.
- My High Point – Together, Visit High Point and High Point Discovered are bringing High Point’s favorite spots to life, through a series of itinerary videos. You’ll get a special glimpse into the lives of our local citizens as they share with newcomers, residents, and visitors alike their favorite spots in our city.
- Partners – A new Partners section provides opportunities for hospitality partners to participate with Visit High Point programming, stay up to date on the progress of High Point’s Destination Strategic Plan, learn how to become a Partner of Excellence, and apply for grant funding. In addition, new hospitality businesses can submit information to be listed on the Visit High Point website.
- Count on Me NC – Visit High Point understands safety and health are a top priority for travelers and our citizens and has implemented the Count on Me NC messaging throughout the website, a pledge to keep our community safe and healthy. All hospitality partners who have completed the certification are featured on the website with the Count on Me NC logo within their listing. Individuals, both visiting, and locals are encouraged to pledge while visiting our local hospitality partners.
To access the new website, visit www.visithighpoint.com. For questions regarding any of the new features within the website or how to participate in any programming, contact Casey Hawkins, chawkins@visithighpoint.com.
# # #
About Visit High Point:
Visit High Point is an independent 501 (c) 6 nonprofit organization whose mission is to position High Point as a vibrant destination that visitors will enjoy, and locals will want to promote. Our vision is to leverage High Point’s reputation as the Home Furnishings Capital of the WorldTM and the home of a world-class University to further the evolution of High Point as a unique destination. While the focus is to increase economic impact by providing first-class service to our visitors and meeting planners, Visit High Point also works to develop our city as a year-round destination that is competitive in the marketplace, generating more brand ambassadors and fans.
We want each visitor to make yourself at home in High Point, NC. Established by state legislation in 1984, Visit High Point is funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county, or state – are used to fund Visit High Point. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.highpoint.org.
