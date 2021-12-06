Virtual & In Person Training and Hiring Events at Triad Goodwill
For December 3 and Beyond
NEW FEATURED EVENT
In-Person Training Event: Personal Finance Workshop, on Wednesday, December 8 from 10:00AM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Join Triad Goodwill for this collaborative event with the Guilford County Re-entry Council.
Joy Easterling from Operation Hope will walk participants through a series of skills related to: Budgeting, Paying off debt, Saving money, Understanding your credit score, How to read a credit report, Your rights as a consumer, Settling accounts, Disputing inaccurate information, and Establishing & rebuilding your credit profile.
The event is open to those seeking to acquire new skills for managing their finances. Participants are asked pre- register here: https://form.jotform.com/213084547590156.
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Email Basics- Introduction to Email on Monday, December 6 from 11AM – 12:30PM. In this workshop, you will learn what email is, how to use it, and best practices writing emails. This will include: Defining email and identifying common email clients, Discovering basic features and tools in your email account, and How to practice using email. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: Microsoft Excel- Spreadsheet Basics on Monday, December 6 from 1:30 PM – 3:30PM. The course is designed to introduce participants to Microsoft Excel software. By course end, participants will be able to work independently and with others to effectively create a spreadsheet using the Excel platform. This course is also beneficial to participants with knowledge of Excel functionality that may desire a knowledge refresh. Register Here
NEW
Virtual Training Event: A Guide to Google Drive: Google Forms on Wednesday, December 8 from 11AM – 12:30PM. Google Forms is a free online software that allows you to create surveys, quizzes, and more. It’s part of Google’s web-based apps suite, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and more. It’s a versatile tool that can be used for various applications, from gathering RSVPs for an event to creating a pop quiz.Register Here
NEW
In-Person Training Event: How To Tell Your Story, on Thursday, December 9 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Learn how to articulate your skills, strengths, and work experiences; practice how to address difficult/uncomfortable questions, such as criminal histories. This will include: Focusing on preparing for the interview, Learning how to respond to different types of interview questions, Learning how to articulate skills, strengths, and work experience, Learning and practicing how to address difficult or uncomfortable questions, such as gaps in work experience, criminal histories, illegal interviews questions, and more…Plus, Learning and being able to employ effective and successful follow-up strategies, Keys to re-branding yourself, and Identifying the appropriate dress for an interview. Register Here
NEW
In-Person Training Event: How To Work With A Team, on Friday, December 10 from 10:00AM – 12:00PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Team membership is part of any successful employee’s journey. This workshop is designed to teach participants skills related to working with coworkers on the job, working in teams to accomplish tasks or projects, and being an active member of your company’s workforce. Register Here
NEW
In-Person Training Event: Leadership Series Part 1 – Managing Self, on Friday, December 10 from 1:30PM – 3:30PM at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro. Leadership competencies are sought after by every employer in the nation, whether you are being looked at for a position with a company, have been with a company for years, or you are seeking advancement and promotion. This workshop is focused on teaching competencies related to managing ourselves as leaders, this includes: Consistently showing integrity and honesty, Interpersonal skills for the leader, Accessing and recognizing the need for continual learning, Effectively dealing with pressure; resilience, Oral and written communication skills, Flexibility, and Problem-solving. Register Here
Orientation Every Monday!
Jobs On The Outside Orientation (on-going, in-person training) Triad Goodwill presents Jobs on The Outside program Orientation. Learn more about how this program can help you explore opportunities, gain skills, and market yourself for success. Orientation takes place Every Monday, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at our 1235 Eugene Street Greensboro, NC Career Center. Registration required. You can register for this session by contacting our Career Center at 336.544.5305 or email us at joto@triadgoodwill.org.
HVAC Certification Program! Info Sessions Every Day
In-Person Info Session: HVAC Certification Program, every day 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Triad Goodwill’s Career Center, 1235 S. Eugene St. Greensboro NC 27406. Are you looking for a career change with great earning potential? Interested in a career in the HVAC industry? Starting pay for entry level positions as a HVAC technician average $18 per hour. We recently partnered with Maintenance Heroes (a division of Occupancy Heroes Incorporated), and the local non-profit organization Reading Connections to provide an outstanding HVAC Training Program to all interested adults in Central North Carolina. In addition, we have partnered with WRLP (Welfare Reform Liaison Project) to provide supportive services to qualified individuals. Sessions will provide individuals with information surrounding the HVAC Program, income potential, as well as other professional development offerings available to them! Register here.
About Triad Goodwill:
Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.), a 501(c)(3) non-profit leader, promotes the value of work by providing career development services, skills training and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 2,518 people in the community and helped place 449 workers in competitive employment. 85¢ of every dollar earned in Triad Goodwill stores supports their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.