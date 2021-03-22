GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) – The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC), in partnership with the Montagnard American Organization and New Arrivals Institute, is hosting a listening session for Asian American and Pacific Islander residents on Friday, March 26 at 5:30 pm in response to local concerns raised about the recent shooting in Atlanta, GA. Residents are invited to join the Zoom meeting using the meeting ID: 950 1411 8346 and passcode: 053235 or to dial in by phone at 301-715-8592. Attendees are invited to listen and share concerns in a supportive, confidential environment. Relevant resources will be shared at the close of the meeting.
The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the US and who represent Greensboro's diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.
