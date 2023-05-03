Video released by the Greensboro Police depicts Corporal Mathew Sletten fatally firing at the vehicle driven by 17-year Nasanto Crenshaw rather than taking evasive action. That is not what the U.S. Department of Justice recommends an officer do.
Shooting at the vehicle rather than avoiding its path also violates directives of several major metropolitan police departments. Whether it does Greensboro’s will be determined by an internal investigation. On March 30, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump declined to indict Sletten on criminal charges, but the GPD investigation will determine if he contravened policy.
In the most recent Critical Incident Community Briefing, a 16-minute compilation video on the City of Greensboro YouTube channel, GPD public information officer Josie Cambareri states:
“In the coming months, the professional standards division of the Greensboro police department will complete an internal administrative investigation and will review all relevant from this case in order to make a determination as to whether the officer’s actions and use of force were within policy and standardized procedures of the Greensboro police department.”
Until then, Sletten remains on administrative duty.
There are 104 body-worn and vehicle-mounted camera recordings of the incident on the CityofGreensboroNC channel. Video 1 is from Sletten’s bodycam and Video 2 is from his dashcam.
The “Critical Incident” compilation, stated Cambareri, is to “provide factual context for the significant video footage.” But that “factual context” contains one error.
Some reports have stated the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Dollar General at 4903 West Market, a claim repeated in the “Critical Incident” video.
In reality, the shooting was at FantaCity International Shopping Center at 4925 West Market, where Sletten fired the fatal shots in the cul-de-sac lined by a karaoke bar on one side and Market Street on the other. Here is what can be seen in Sletten’s unedited video.
At around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2022, Sletten drives west on Market when he notes the white Nissan behind him has its high beams on. Sletten slows down to induce the car to pass, then follows.
The Nissan turns into FantaCity near Lucha Libre Ice Cream, incorrectly stating on his radio that he is turning into the Dollar General lot.
Near Danji Korean Restaurant, Sletten flashes blue lights and parks behind the Nissan, which has stopped, but accelerates away when Sletten gets out.
When Sletten re-enters his patrol car, dispatch informs him that the Nissan is stolen. Seven months after the shooting, details of how and where it was stolen, and by and from whom, remain unclear. Last September, Crenshaw’s sister stated that several juveniles pulled up to her mother’s house in the Fayetteville area in the Nissan and he rode away with them.
Sletten follows the Nissan, which turns left into the cul-de-sac around the corner from the closed Babylon Restaurant.
Sletten pulls into that dead-end to block the Nissan’s exit. The Nissan has turned sideways, its right rear passenger door open. GPD later reported that three juveniles exited the rear seat of the Nissan and fled on foot. GPD and attorneys for Crenshaw’s family agree that Crenshaw was driving and that a younger teen remained in the seat beside him. The Crenshaw attorneys say the passenger was 14.
Crenshaw attempts a three-point turn, scraping the front of the patrol car, then backing away from it down the dead-end.
Sletten exits his patrol car and, standing to the rear of it, yells “Get on the ground, do it now!”
Crenshaw accelerates. Whether he is driving at Sletten or attempting to drive past on his right is a matter of contention, but it’s unclear how Crenshaw could have struck him without hitting his patrol car first. Neither he nor his car are struck as he fires three shots.
The first is as Crenshaw swerves away from him. The second, as the Nissan passes. He turns and fires the third shot after it. The car swerves, hops the curb, and stops on the grassy berm beside Market Street, the right rear passenger door still open.
When Sletten fired at the passing Nisan, it was also in the direction of Market Street traffic. The medical examiner’s report, which has been obtained by YES! Weekly, does not give the sequence of shots, but describes the trajectories.
One bullet struck Crenshaw on the right side of his neck just above the right shoulder, penetrating the right side of the 3rd cervical vertebra and severing the spinal cord before coming to rest in the left side of the 3rd cervical vertebra.
One bullet entered the right side of Crenshaw’s chest between nipple and armpit, penetrating the right lung, right pericardium, right atrium and across to the left atrium, left ventricle, left pericardium and lower lobe of the left lung, before lodging in the left seventh rib.
One bullet lodged in the fleshy part of his right forearm. The autopsy report does not indicate the trajectory of the arm wound, but describes the throat and chest wounds as “from right to left.” When Crenshaw drove past Sletten, the teen and the officer would have been at each other’s right.
The wounds may lend support to claims by attorneys for Crenshaw’s mother Wakita Doriety, who is suing Sletten and the City of Greensboro, that the slain Black teen was not directing the vehicle at the white officer, but attempting to drive around him.
“The wheels of the car were clearly turned away from Sletten and he simply wasn’t in the car’s path when he fired the first shot,” alleged attorneys Harry M. Daniels and Chimeaka White in an April 25 statement. “The front of the car had passed when he fired his second and the car had passed entirely when he fired the third shot, killing Nasanto and barely missing a 14-year-old sitting in the passenger seat.”
After the Nissan stops, the minor in the front seat beside Crenshaw tumbles out. “Get on the ground!” yells Sletten, pointing his gun. The passenger’s face is obscured and his audio redacted, but Sletten’s responses indicate the teen is expressing terror.
“I’m not going to hurt you!” says Sletten before the sound is muted. When it resumes, Sletten yells “I need to get him treated.” The passenger’s reply is muted, but Sletten yells “he ran at me with the car!” Then, more calmly, “I’m not going to hurt you, but you need to listen to me!”
Sletten calls for EMS and backup. When he sees an approaching patrol car, he radios for it to come help rather than pursue the teens fleeing on foot, then handcuffs the one on the ground. Both of the car’s passenger-side doors are open. Sletten walks around to the driver’s side, where both doors are locked. He attempts to break the window with his baton but does not succeed. When two other officers arrive, he tells them to reach through the open passenger door and unlock the car.
They pull Crenshaw’s body out. His face and wounds are digitally obscured. Sletten begins chest compressions. Then the three newly arrived officers take over CPR efforts until EMS arrives.
The time between Sletten firing his third shot and beginning CPR is approximately four minutes and five seconds. According to the GPD, Crenshaw was declared deceased by on-scene EMS.
According to GPD Departmental Directives, officers should only shoot at a moving vehicle when:
• An occupant of the vehicle is using or threatening to use lethal force by means other than the vehicle.
• The vehicle is being operated in a manner deliberately intended to strike a person.
• All other reasonable means of defense or escape (including taking cover or moving out of the path of the vehicle or other evasive action) have been exhausted, are not practical, or are not present.
• Use of deadly force must cease after the vehicle no longer presents an immediate threat.
Shooting at vehicles has been an issue for decades,” wrote Geoffrey Alpert, a Criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who is an expert on police use of force, in a Saturday email. “It’s prohibited in many agencies, with a minor loophole that if the officer is trapped or unable to get out of the way of a vehicle coming at them — in a narrow alley with no escape, or if they fell down and the car is backing up towards them. Otherwise, as this video shows, it is likely that the fleeing suspect is trying to get away and not attempting to run over the officer.”
The May 2021 Atlantic article “Why Do Police Keep Shooting into Moving Cars?” describes the risk of doing so rather than getting out of its way. This risk was also addressed by the New York Times in the 2021 article “How Police Justify Killings at Traffic Stops,” which reported that the “U.S. Justice Department has warned against the practice for decades, pressuring police departments to forbid it.”
Reporters Kim Barker, Steve Eder, David D. Kirkpatrick, and Arya Sundaram quoted former Seattle police chief Carmen Best as agreeing. “If you think the vehicle is coming toward you, get yourself out of the way.” They also reported that footage from 400 incidents indicated “local police officers, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies put themselves at risk by jumping in front of moving cars, then aiming their guns at the drivers as if in a Hollywood movie.”
“The US Department of Justice has in recent years consistently advised or instructed departments to ban shooting at moving vehicles,” reported The Guardian in the 2015 study “US police acted against federal guidelines with shootings into moving cars,” which cited the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services (Cops) office as introducing a policy that “the imminent threat must be by means other than the vehicle itself.”
“A reasonable officer doesn’t want to shoot at a vehicle,” said Alpert in a Sunday phone conversation after he viewed the video. “If you’re successful and actually hit the driver, now you’ve got an unguided missile, and who knows where it’s going to go. If that was in an empty parking lot, it’s one thing, but if there are people around, it’s something else.”
When told the video of Crenshaw’s death also depicts patrons walking towards the Karaoke bar near where he was shot,” Alpert said he didn’t want to comment directly on the video without further study. “But a reasonable person can draw conclusions.””
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
