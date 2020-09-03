HIGH POINT, NC – On Aug. 25, 2020, at 1:00 A.M. High Point Fire and Police responded to a vehicle fire at Vann York Bargain Cars, located at 1820 Westchester Drive. Upon arrival, High Point Fire located a Jeep Compass fully involved in flame. The High Point Fire Department quickly extinguished the vehicle fire.
Through investigation, High Point Fire was able to determine that the Jeep Compass was intentionally burned. Also discovered at the scene, was a gasoline container that was located near the Jeep. The gasoline container was collected as evidence and is being processed at this time.
During the investigation, surveillance video was obtained of possibly a white Kia Sportage. The video shows a tall, thin white male exit the front passenger side door.
When he exited, he covered his face and ran toward Vann York Bargain Cars. Moments later, the suspect returned to the vehicle with a gasoline container and placed it in the rear of the car. Once inside of the car, the driver and suspect quickly left the area.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Fire Investigator Levins at 336-883-3276 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.