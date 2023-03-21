Winston-Salem, NC – Veterans Services of the Carolinas (VSC) will be hosting a Veteran Stand Down event for Forsyth County and surrounding areas on March 24, 2023, 9AM - 1PM at the NC National Guard Armory, 2000 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. This event is open to Veterans of all ages and connection statuses, and will bring community providers and resources together in one place for at-risk or homeless Veterans and their families to access. Veterans will need to bring proof of service such as presenting a DD-214 or Veteran ID, or they will need to be verified by the VA onsite at the time of registration. The resources that will be available include health screenings, housing assistance, employment and training assistance, Veterans’ benefits assistance, a free lunch, gear distribution, haircuts, and other additional services. This event is in partnership with the US Department of Veteran Affairs, NCWorks, and the NC National Guard, and is funded by the US Department of Labor.
This event is still looking for volunteers to assist with operations. If you are interested in volunteering for this event or any other volunteer opportunities with VSC, please contact our office at 855-962-8387 or email us at vsc@abccm.org.
About Veterans Services of the Carolinas
Veterans Services of the Carolinas (VSC) is a division of Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) that assists our nation's Veterans and their families by identifying needs and connecting them to community partners across North Carolina. Their programs include housing, employment (Veterans and non-Veterans), outreach (Veterans and non-Veterans), care coordination, and suicide prevention. You can learn more about VSC atabccm-vsc.org or you can follow them on FB and Instagram @VeteransServicesoftheCarolinas
