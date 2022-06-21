Verónica Grossi Exhibition at CAN-NC
GREENSBORO, NC – JUNE 20, 2022 - Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting an exhibition by resident artist Verónica Grossithrough June 30th. Join us for closing receptions on Friday, June 24th, from 5:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, June 25th, from 12:00-5:00 pm on our campus at 2400 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
Verónica Grossi was born in Mexico City on March 15, 1963. In Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, she studied painting and drawing with the Cuban artist José Fors. She has been painting since the age of 18. She has participated in collective art exhibits at the Center for Visual Arts in Greensboro, the City of Raleigh Museum and an exhibit in collaboration with Stephen Silverleaf at The Artery, Greensboro, NC (October 1-31, 2014). Verónica is also a poet and a literary critic.
Artist Statement:
As an artist, I focus on the use of colors to learn about their infinite combinations and nuances on the canvas. My palette has its source of inspiration in the bright colors created by the light of my hometown Guadalajara, city of buganvilias. A variety of tones in blues and greens have been central in my paintings but lately I am moving into warmer tonalities, with ochre, terracotta and transparent orange/red colors. I have been experimenting with transparencies. The focus on color allows me to investigate the difficulty and complexity of visual compositions that our eyes select and reconfigure. Any composition becomes an abstraction, even if the figure represented may be recognized. Movement and rhythm form part of the entire composition. The temporal space of the contemplation is translated into the canvas. Thus, the composition changes with different meanings during the span of the painting session, each version highlighting a particular vision or concept. The canvas is finished when there is enough density of meaning (color and movement) in the composition. If I overdo it, I may ruin it, killing its life and expression. If it is not complete, it is mute and inexpressive, yet full of potential for chromatic dances and explorations.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
CAN-NC aims to create a healthier, more positive aging experience with creativity as the catalyst. Adult learners of all ability levels are internally motivated and self-directed, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and life experiences to learning. Their professionally trained teaching artists respect this and encourage incorporating life history into the art-making process. CAN-NC fulfills this mission by offering various programs and summer classes for aging adults.
