A Great Kickoff!
Last month, we excitedly launched Caesars For Danville, our campaign to build a world-class resort at Schoolfield that will create 1,300 new full-time jobs with benefits and generate an expected $38 million in ongoing, annual tax revenue for the City, all without raising taxes on residents.
Careers with Caesars
Interested in learning more about what a career with Caesars might look like? Check out this video from Jacqueline Grace, a Senior VP and General Manager, for a sense of the opportunities available.
