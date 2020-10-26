Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 8:51pm, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in the area of I-85 and I-73 in reference to an Aggravated Assault on a party bus operated by Clipper Gang Elite Transportation.
Upon arrival, Deputies located 3 individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. Of those three, Randy Hargraves Jr. (Durham, NC) and Key-Shawn Cooley (Durham, NC), later succumbed to their injuries.
The third individual, Tyquan Jhaniek Harris, was charged and served with two Warrants for Arrest for 1st Degree Murder on October 23, 2020. Mr. Harris was remanded to the custody of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and was immediately transferred to Central Prison to continue medical treatment, where he will reside until his next court hearing. Mr. Harris is being held without bond.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the Sheriff’s Communications Specialist Lori Poag at 336-641-2752.
