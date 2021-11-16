Upcoming visual art exhibit:
Theatre Art Galleries
220 E. Commerce Ave.
High Point, NC 27260
Opening Reception:
Thursday, November 18
5:30-7:30
Food and drink will be served and following Guilford County guidelines, face coverings required
The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20”
Greig Leach Artist Statement:
“Each of us have had to discover ways to process the previous year and how it has affected each of our lives. This exhibition presents how as an artist I was left to work through the emotions, turmoil and isolation of 2020. All of my artwork addresses the world around me as I see it, experience and hold it in my mind’s eye. By presenting the truth of my experiences, I hope to find the commonality in all of our realities. I am left to show what I see, with that seeing presenting questions we need to ask of ourselves. 2020 brought those questions and differing personal experiences to a sometimes violent head. For others, it left us feeling alone, isolated or confused.
I have used different media as a method of underscoring the different experiences that each of us have had. Our facts have been questioned, and our truths have been challenged, leaving us to give voice (or in my case image) to what we see shifting around us. I have used stained glass to elevate individuals to the level of icons to the events of 2020 particularly focusing on those who have risked their lives to help us keep ours and on those who have fought for the change to have their lives valued by our society. Using stained glass gives these five people the gravitas of venerated saints that can be seen to show us a way to a more perfect life. Other moments of the past year were more immediate and fluid so I chose the media of ink and wash with a scale that underscores just how quick some things were changing. The third facet of this exhibition are the large scale Shiva Paintstik works. These paintings build through the course of 2020, some spilling into 2021 much as Covid and civil unrest had done the same. These works start with laying in bed visiting via Zoom and finding time in the garden as going to work a regular job is no longer a daily activity. They move through Covid scares and into Shut Down protests that quickly bloomed into Black Lives Matter protests. While I have entitled this exhibition “20/20” clearly the things we have faced are not over, nor can they be contained within a single calendar year. And that is the point of the final two paintings in this body of work. First, “An Analogus Metaphor” looks to our need to rebuild both figuratively and literally, and that we need to do that together despite race or nationality. Secondly, “I Didn’t Know” is my confessional that I, and therefore we, need to look hard at our position in society and to question whether we are enjoying privilege we have not earned, or treatment that is not given to others.
The artwork in this exhibition grew out of a need to hold a visual mirror up to what was happening around me. While I can not divorce myself from what I paint, I did not set out to create an annual of a tumultuous year (how could I know in January, 2020 what lay in store?). But as I worked in the studio painting what I was seeing and experiencing, I began to see that these artworks were different and more unified then most of my work over a similar time period. So the artworks reveal the story that is being told and not the other way around."
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the art of Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit titled “Light Captured”.
Lyudmila Tomova and Joe Lahita are two highly recognized watercolor artists exhibiting nationally and abroad who have taken the art of watercolor to a true form of mastery. Each artist’s work is complimentary to the other in its unique and expressive approach. “Light Captured” represents a culmination and maturity of style that evokes mood, light and freedom. With a fluidity of colors, Tomova and Lahita combine impressionistic strokes and semi-abstract techniques to elicit life and movement in their portrait and landscape watercolors. This recent collection of paintings adorn the paper with both harmony and emotion.
Lyudmila Tomova is an award-winning artist, well-recognized nationally and internationally for her unique impressionist style. Currently, she paints figures, portraits, murals and landscapes in oil, watercolor and acrylic. She merges abstract and realistic elements together to create mood, movement and an impression of the world around and within us. Her painting style adds spontaneity, boldness and elegance all at once telling magical stories and evoking complex emotions. Originally from Sofia, Bulgaria, Lyudmila immigrated to the US in 1990 and lived in New York City working as a full-time painter, editorial illustrator and designer, exhibiting nationally and abroad. Her strong education in Classical realism from the Sofia’s Academy of Fine Arts and later from FIT in New York where she earned a BFA degree in Illustration, as well as her diverse artistic experience has established her as one of the most versatile and prolific artists in the Triangle. She’s been featured in the International Artist magazine with a 6-page article, Walter magazine, Splash books and many others. Her work has been selected for thePleinAir Salon, ArtFields, RFAS, WFWS, NWS and many more. She is also a Signature member of a few watercolor societies. Lyudmila resides in Cary and teaches watercolor, oil, acrylic and drawing workshop in various locations in North Carolina and exhibits nationally and abroad.
Joseph Lahita was born in Hungary, grew up and educated in Melbourne, Australia. Since 1974, he has lived in North America and worked as an engineer in the steel industry. His artistic talent was obvious since early childhood and he has always gravitated to drawing and painting in several media, especially to watercolor. He is inspired by many visual aspects from his travels locally and throughout the world, as well as past masters from the Impressionistic period including Monet, Pissaro and Sargent.. His style can be described as loose interpretation of different subject matter that depict rural scenes with animals, people and the changing seasons. He enjoys painting outdoors with his fellow artists. Joe is a member of several art societies and is a signature member of several art societies, including the Watercolor Society of North Carolina. His award-winning paintings are hung in North America, Europe and Australia. He currently lives with his family in Clayton, North Carolina.
The Hallway Gallery will feature 22 photographs from the recent ISFD (International Society of Furniture Designers) INNOVATION + DESIGN competition.
