Unknown deadline for Hiatt Street trailer park families

“I’m not going to answer that question,” said Lynne Anderson of Family Properties of North Carolina in a phone conversation on Wednesday.
The question was about when the immigrant families who have lived for three decades in Anderson’s trailer park on Greensboro’s Hiatt Street must leave.
Anderson, who is selling that property to developer Jerry Wass of Owl’s Roost Partners, recently told Triad City Beat’s Sayaka Matsuoka that “these people know they have to be out by March 31.”
Anderson again called her tenants “these people” when addressing the discrepancy between that date and June 19, the deadline stated to YES! Weekly by the buyer’s attorney.
She and the buyer “are talking about the date these people are supposed to get out,” said Anderson on Wednesday. “We don’t even have an answer for you.”
Anderson complained that my previous articles “made me look like a liar.”
On Aug. 25, the News & Record’s Nancy McLaughlin reported, “Anderson said her aunt, who died recently, stipulated in her will that the property be sold and the proceeds divided among her grandchildren.” But Anderson’s late aunt, Shirley Todd Jamison, had no grandchildren.
After multiple inquiries, Anderson’s sister Becky O’Hare emailed that the will required the money be divided among Jamison’s great-nieces and nephews. When queried as to why Anderson had referred to the heirs as Jamison’s grandchildren, neither sister responded.
On Tuesday, Anderson said she used the word “grandkids” when speaking to the News & Record.
“They weren’t Aunt Shirley’s grandkids, but she considered them her grandkids. We call them the grandkids as a group.”
She reiterated that “there is not a definite move-out date.”
I quoted what Mayor Nancy Vaughan told me earlier that day: “It is my understanding that Ms. Anderson and the buyer have agreed to delay their closing until the end of the school year.”
“I don’t know where the mayor’s getting her information,” replied Anderson
Like YES! Weekly, Vaughan had been told this by attorney Marc Isaacson, who represents Wass of Owl’s Roost Partners, the developer contracted to buy the property. Isaacson stated that Hiatt Street families would be given until mid-June to move so the school year is not disrupted for their children.
“He was supposed to print up a document,” said Anderson of Isaacson, “but I haven’t seen anything.”
Anderson also emphasized that Isaacson is not her lawyer and she has only spoken to him once. “I don’t have a lawyer. He has spoken with our realtor. The date is still up in the air, as far as I know.”
In an email on Wednesday, Isaacson described his role in the negotiations.
“I have been discussing this matter with the seller’s broker, who is representing the seller in this transaction. My goal has been, and continues to be, to work out a reasonable resolution to the issues at the property. We have an understanding that the closing is deferred until mid-June to allow time for the residents to find a new property to relocate their mobile homes and to allow time for students there to complete their semester at their current schools. What the current owner does with the leases and lessees is up to her, of course. I’m continuing to work on this project with that goal in mind, to accommodate the reasonable needs of the residents and keep the project on track.”
Michelle Kennedy, Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Director, was asked about her discussions with the Hiatt Street families. She replied with the following text:
“9 families remain. We’re meeting regularly. We’ve assessed all trailers and confirmed that they are able to be moved. Currently working on final cost assessment of relocation.”
On Jan. 19, Kelly Morales, executive director of Siembra NC, issued a statement about these discussions.
Morales described the remaining residents as having “expressed their concerns that, although Kennedy, Vaughan, and Isaacson have announced to YES! Weekly and the News & Record that the residents would receive an extended deadline, they have not yet received anything in writing outlining an extension past March 31.”
Morales stated there have been three meetings with city staff.
“After a previous meeting, residents received a list of about 17 city-owned parcels and a recommendation of one privately-owned parcel to look at, which we were told had been assessed as being possibly appropriate for mobile home park use. The residents looked at all of them and returned, having chosen two to explore further.”
On Dec. 13, stated Morales, Kennedy told residents the privately-owned parcel “had actually been sold in 2019,” and the other parcel, “which was in the Ole Asheboro neighborhood, actually would not work because rezoning it for mobile home park use would go against the existing overlay plan for that neighborhood.”
Morales referred to events at the Dec. 1 City Council meeting reported by YES! Weekly:
“Michelle Kennedy stressed the importance of looking into right of first refusal policies for mobile home parks, but we have not seen movement on that. She also recognized that to rezone this land without any appropriate notification of renters was a policy failure, but we’ve seen no official change to the city’s process around notification of renters in a rezoning situation.”
“If the zoning board takes land zoned for mobile home parks off the table in one area, we believe it must be added back somewhere else. Otherwise, we are simply zoning certain residents right out of being able to live in Greensboro.”
Morales concluded by describing how costs have been piling up for both the residents who have already left the park and those who remain and declared “if the residents of Hiatt St. are going to be asked to sign anything, they should have information about it in writing, and that any commitments to them should be presented in a way that makes them legally enforceable.”
After receiving statements from Siembra NC, Kennedy was asked if it would be possible for the remaining residents to stay together in a single community, something both Vaughan and District 1’s Sharon Hightower had called a priority in December.
“No,” replied Kennedy, “and we’ve discussed that with residents.”
In a statement released on social media on Wednesday, Siembra NC’s Nikki Marín Baena expressed frustration at “being told that something is possible, only to not get any follow-through on it” and called for “a local government that does its job, which is to take care of all of us, and show us honest receipts of how they plan to do that, instead of running down the clock and hoping no one notices.”
“We know the city owns land. We know the city has an unprecedented amount of funding for housing assistance, and access to other pots of money. We know the city can negotiate changing zoning of properties, because that’s also part of how we got into this in the first place.”
Baena cited Kennedy as “the best-positioned person to help the residents access those resources and turn them into a humane plan that lets them continue to live in the city, not get sunk by relocation costs, and stay together,” but wrote that “given how negotiations with her and her staff have gone so far, it’s our job to hold her to it.”
Baena called for “a first right of refusal policy that would require owners of mobile home parks to offer to sell to their residents before selling them to other prospective buyers” and a change to zoning procedure, which currently only notifies property owners of prospective zoning changes instead of renters.”
“Housing permits for dense housing, like apartment buildings, are being issued like never before,” concluded Baena. “Have you seen legible receipts about how affordable those brand-new apartments will be?”
Meanwhile, time is running out for residents of the Hiatt Street mobile home park.
