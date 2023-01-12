United Way Receives $1 Million Federal Grant Supporting its Guilford Success Network
Funding secured by Congresswoman Kathy Manning will be used for job counseling, career training, and supportive services to help local people leave poverty
GREENSBORO, NC (January 11, 2023) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is receiving a $1,000,000 federal grant to support job counseling, career training, and supportive services offered through the organization’s Guilford Success Network. The funding was included in a recently approved bipartisan omnibus bill which included funding for community projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District introduced by Congresswoman Kathy Manning (NC-06).
UWGG’s Guilford Success Network is a community-inspired, research-based system that leverages technology to deliver coordinated support services for low-income residents – empowering them to achieve their economic goals and attain sustainable economic stability. The success of the project is achieved through three central objectives:
- Build a coordinated community of practice and services, supported by a technology-based platform to establish a virtual network.
- Engage residents as participants in the Guilford Success Network, paired with live coaches and coordinators, to develop customized household plans for transitioning out of poverty that include connections to the integrated services provided through the Guilford Success Network.
- Deliver, measure, and report outcomes for participants as they achieve their goals for long-term economic stability.
UWGG creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty. According to Khari Garvin, UWGG President and CEO, the Guilford Success Network is part of the organization’s multi-faceted strategy to address local poverty.
“Everything we do is aimed at helping local children, adults, and families leave poverty. Our approach is research-based, and our funded partnerships either help place people on pathways out of poverty, or they help people leave poverty altogether. The Guilford Success Network will help people find their pathway out of poverty, leading them to living wage employment,” said Garvin.
“On behalf of the people whose lives will be positively affected by the services provided by this funding, we are tremendously grateful for Congresswoman Manning’s ongoing support of our efforts to serve local households impacted by generational poverty," added Garvin.
The grant funding was included in a bipartisan omnibus bill which included Congresswoman Manning’s request for $25.56 million for 15 Community Funding Projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District.
“I’m proud to secure federal funding for the United Way of Greater Greensboro to implement job counseling and career training services to empower community members to get and retain good-paying jobs,” said Congresswoman Manning (NC-06).
###
END LOCAL POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro creates, connects, and leads community partnerships that equip and empower people to leave poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In the City of Greensboro, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. Our strategy builds pathways out of poverty by: Helping youth transition from cradle to career, Helping adults land jobs and increase income, Providing access to basic needs and healthcare, and Bundling services that eliminate barriers at our nationally recognized Family Success Centers and innovative Guilford Success Network. With the community’s support, we will achieve our BOLD GOAL: As a community united in equity and lasting solutions, 3,000 households will leave generational poverty by 2030. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $27,750 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org
