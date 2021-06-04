Greensboro, NC (June 3, 2021) – United Way of Greater Greensboro, in partnership with The Volunteer Center of the Triad, is promoting volunteerism on United Way’s Day of Action, June 21.
On and around June 21, tens of thousands of people across the globe will volunteer as part of United Way worldwide’s Day of Action. Locally in Greensboro, all members of the community are encouraged to make a difference. United Way’s Day of Action provides opportunities for volunteers, donors and advocates to be part of solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.
Members of the community are invited to participate in a clean-up of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on June 21, 9 – 10:30 a.m. Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to sign up.
“As a community united, we must continue to learn and work together to create equity-focused systematic changes, which is why United Way of Greater Greensboro is using this year's Day of Action as a volunteering and equity-focused learning opportunity. Participants will help clean up our community and learn about the history and impacts of environmental racism,” said Michael Cottingham, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, United Way of Greater Greensboro.
Community members who are unable to attend the June 21 clean-up are encouraged to host clean-ups of their own. Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Volunteer to view the Greensboro litter hotspot map, choose a location, and organize their own volunteer clean-up.
United Way and the Volunteer Center encourage everyone to create their own safe and meaningful volunteer experience, share it on social media and tag United Way of Greater Greensboro.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.