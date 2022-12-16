United Way of Greater High Point selling Honor Cards for Gift of Warmth Initiative as a Gift Idea
High Point, NC – December 16, 2022 – United Way of Greater High Point has been giving out space heaters this winter for the Gift of Warmth Initiative. The Gift of Warmth is a heater assistance program offered by UWGHP which collects and distributes heaters with UL safety listing, thermostat control and auto shut-off to help seniors and families with emergency heating assistance throughout our area.
This initiative has been crucial for the High Point community. Many community members don’t have heating in their homes, or heating is too expensive to run, and the temperatures have been dropping steadily. At the first heater give-away, UWGHP gave out over 75 space heaters, and there was still a line out the door for individuals still in need.
This year United Way of Greater High Point is selling Honor Cards to give as a gift to the person who already has everything! For the cost of one heater, which is $25, we’ll send your loved one a card informing them that you’ve bought a heater for the Gift of Warmth in their honor! If you’d like to purchase an Honor Card visit our website at www.unitedwayhp.org under “Donate” on the “Honor Card” tab. You can also purchase one at our office at 815 Phillips Avenue in High Point.
