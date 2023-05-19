High Point, NC – May 17, 2023– The Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Greater High Point continues to surpass national standards in donor participation and contributions.
The Alexis de Tocqueville Society, established by United Way of America in 1972, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional voluntary service and philanthropy within their local communities. Tocqueville donors commit a minimum annual contribution of $10,000 to the United Way campaign, making a significant impact in their community.
The United Way of Greater High Point Tocqueville Society was initiated in 1990 by Jack and Marsha Slane, with Clark Gibson serving as the Campaign Chair. Initially raising $50,000, the society has since grown to include 82 members, collectively contributing $1,011,642 in 2022 alone, representing 26% of the total campaign.
In 2022, the society welcomed 11 new donors, setting a new record for membership growth. The society's remarkable growth positions the United Way of Greater High Point as the second-ranking United Way out of 257 nationwide, based on populations of 100,000 to 249,999, according to United Way Worldwide's revenue results for 2021-2022.
Since its inception, the Tocqueville Society members have generously donated a total of $20,697,841 to the Greater High Point community, making a lasting impact on local initiatives and programs.
For more information, please contact the United Way of Greater High Point at (336) 883-4127.
