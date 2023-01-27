United Way of Greater High Point reaches 75% in Campaign Goal
High Point, NC — January 27, 2023 — United Way of Greater High Point has reached $3,037,500, 75% of the 2022 campaign goal of $4,050,000.
“We are blessed to gift 1,900 elementary students a backpack of food for the weekend, free grief counseling, and 200 daily mobile meals to Seniors. With the community's help we can do all this and so much more.” said Joe Barnes, Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Greater High Point.
“Reaching 75% of the goal means more than just numbers on a thermometer. The generous donations we have received thus far ensure our 27 partner agencies can provide services that meet our community's health, education, and financial needs. These donations make a measurable difference in the lives of those living within the Greater High Point community. We still need your help to reach our goal. Together we can create change and LIVE UNITED.
“What a great gift to our community to be at 75% of our Campaign Goal and we are thankful,” said Susan Fagg, 2022 United Way of Greater High Point Campaign Chair. “If you have already given, thank you! If you have not sent a gift, please consider giving. Your gift can change lives.”
Donations can be mailed to United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262, or online at United Way of Greater High Point (unitedwayhp.org).
80 cents of every dollar given to United Way of Greater High Point is used to support 63 programs at our 27 partner agencies. Your donation to United Way of Greater High Point stays in High Point, Archdale, Trinity, and Jamestown and helps to truly make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. There is still time to make a difference.
