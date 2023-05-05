United Way of Greater High Point Launches "Fans for Seniors" Campaign to Support Older and Disabled Adults During Hot Summer Months
High Point, NC – May 5, 2023 – As temperatures begin to rise and summer approaches, United Way of Greater High Point is launching its "Fans for Seniors" campaign to provide much-needed relief to older adults and disabled citizens in the Greater High Point community who may not have access to air conditioning or adequate cooling systems.
According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults are more vulnerable to the effects of heat and may be at greater risk for heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. These risks are compounded for older adults who are living on a fixed income or may not have the resources to purchase a fan or air conditioning unit.
To address this critical need, United Way of Greater High Point is partnering with local businesses and community organizations to collect and distribute fans to seniors in need. The goal of the "Fans for Seniors" campaign is to help older adults as well as disabled seniors stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses.
"We recognize that the hot summer months can be a difficult time for older adults and adults with disabilities, especially those who are living alone or may not have access to adequate cooling systems," said Jane Liebscher, President of United Way of Greater High Point. "Through our 'Fans for Seniors' campaign, we hope to provide relief and support to those who need it most."
United Way of Greater High Point is calling on the community to support this initiative by donating new box fans. Fans can be dropped off at the United Way office located at 815 Phillips Avenue in High Point or at any of the designated fan drop-off locations throughout the community.
UWGHP is asking that all donated fans be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL approved. Twenty-five-dollar donations to purchase fans are also being accepted. Donated fans can be dropped off at United Way of Greater High Point. Please call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time. Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) and can be made at the United Way located at 815 Phillips Avenue, High Point or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.
"We're calling on our community to come together and support this important initiative," said Jane Liebscher. "By donating a fan or making a monetary contribution, we can help ensure that older and disabled adults in our community stay safe and comfortable during the hot summer months."
For more information on the "Fans for Seniors" campaign or to make a donation, please visit www.unitedwayhp.org.
###
United Way of Greater High Point is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families in High Point, Archdale, Trinity, and Jamestown. Through a focus on Education, Financial Stability, and Health, United Way of Greater High Point partners with 27 agencies to fund programs that make a measurable difference in the community. By uniting individuals and organizations, United Way of Greater High Point strives to build a stronger and more resilient community for all.
