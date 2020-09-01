United Way launching virtual campaigns today, giving away a car tomorrow, and later in the month hosting Misty Copeland at its speakers series, and having a concert featuring J. Timber
Greensboro, NC (September 1, 2020) – The entire community is invited to virtually join United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) as it officially kicks off its 98th year by launching virtual campaigns today, giving away a car tomorrow, and hosting world-renowned ballerina, Misty Copeland, and having a concert featuring local artist, J. Timber later in the month.
VIRTUAL CAMPAIGNS:
Today, UWGG is inviting all community members and companies to visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org. Visitors can watch a video, “We are UNITED”, to discover how the organization’s response to Coronavirus and racial equity are tied to its efforts of lifting children, adults and families out of poverty.
Prior to the pandemic, there were more than 57,000 people in greater Greensboro living in poverty, making community member support more important than ever before. As many local companies have shifted their operations to virtual environments, UWGG is also ready to offer virtual workplace fundraising campaigns.
"As our community continues to recover from the economic impacts of Coronavirus, United Way's work to end local poverty is more important than ever before. I'm excited to say that the team at United Way is prepared to partner with local businesses and community members virtually this year. I encourage everyone in our community to learn more about our efforts and make a gift today that will lift local children, adults and families out of poverty," said Bill Morrisette, CEO and President, Morrisette, who is serving as this year’s United Way Campaign Chair.
CAR GIVEAWAY:
On September 2, 8 – 9 a.m., UWGG is giving away a car to one lucky donor who supported its efforts to end poverty last year. For the second year in a row, donors who gave United Way $100 or more had a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Camry. Attend to watch the car giveaway and learn how the organization is ready to support virtual workplace campaigns. This event is free and open to the public.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/uwggbreakfast to register and watch via Zoom.
Watch the Facebook livestream at www.facebook.com/unitedwaygso.
MISTY COPELAND:
On September 14, UWGG is hosting its annual Community Speakers Series featuring world-renowned ballerina, Misty Copeland. Misty made history as the first African American Female Principal Dancer with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre. This year’s virtual event will feature an inspirational interview with Misty led by local WFMY News 2 Anchor, Taheshah Moise.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/speakerseries to purchase tickets and join the private Zoom webinar.
J. TIMBER CONCERT
On September 22, UWGG has partnered with talented local musician, J. Timber to perform a free virtual concert. Come learn about what's new with UWGG's efforts to end poverty and enjoy music for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public.
Visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Concert to register and watch via Zoom.
Watch the Facebook livestream on at www.facebook.com/unitedwaygso.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
