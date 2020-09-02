Local winner randomly chosen out of donors who made gifts last year, organization announces plans to give away another car this year!
Greensboro, NC (September 2, 2020) – At a virtual event today, United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) continued its 98th annual campaign celebrations by giving away a brand-new Toyota Camry to Sherreka Clay. Clay, who works for Bluescope Steel, was randomly selected from donors who supported UWGG’s efforts to end poverty last year.
“I always give without expecting anything in return. I support United Way’s efforts to end poverty because everyone has hard times,” said Clay, who added, “when you can help, you should, because you never know when you might need help yourself.”
UWGG officials additionally announced thanks to continued support from an anonymous donor and Rice Toyota, for the third year in a row, people who donate $100 or more to UWGG during the 98th campaign year will also have a chance to win a car! Official rules can be found at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/Car.
Prior to the pandemic, there were more than 57,000 people in greater Greensboro living in poverty, making support from the community more important than ever before. As many local companies have shifted their operations to virtual environments, UWGG is also ready to offer virtual workplace fundraising campaigns.
"As our community continues to recover from the economic impacts of Coronavirus, United Way's work to end local poverty is more important than ever before. I'm excited to say that the team at United Way is prepared to partner with local businesses and community members virtually this year. I encourage everyone in our community to learn more about our efforts and make a gift today that will lift local children, adults and families out of poverty," said Bill Morrisette, CEO and President, Morrisette, who is serving as this year’s United Way Campaign Chair.
UWGG is inviting anyone who would like to make a gift, to visit www.UnitedWayGSO.org. Visitors can watch a video, “We are UNITED”, to discover how the organization’s response to Coronavirus and racial equity are tied to its efforts of lifting children, adults and families out of poverty.
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children, lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
