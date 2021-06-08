Winston-Salem, N.C. – June 8, 2021 - United Way of Forsyth County will award one lucky person with a brand-new car valued up to $25,000! Ten finalists have been drawn between August 15, 2020, and April 30, 2021, and one winner will be announced at the Dash Game on Friday June 11.
The 10 finalists are:
Karen Willes
Sheffield Financial ( a division of Truist)
Scott Lambert
PepsiCo
Amanda Leftwich
Hanesbrands
Monique O'Connell
Wake Forest
Sheryl Davis
RAI
Angie Scarfino
Shelco
Jason Geisler
Hanesbrands
Dana Saunders
RAI
Thomas Walker
Womble Bond Dickinson
Gwendolyn Parker
WSFCS
The idea came together last summer to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. Over 20 dealerships supported the campaign contest.
President and CEO Cindy Gordineer notes, “We are very fortunate to have had the support of so many local car dealerships who made the “Driving Forward Together” contest possible. Their support and generosity are what makes our community so special. We're looking forward to seeing who will be the lucky winner!"
Sponsoring dealerships were:
- Bob King Hyundai
- Bob King Kia
- Bob King Mazda
- Bob Neill Mercedes
- Crossroads Ford of Kernersville
- Flow BMW-Mini
- Flow Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac
- Flow Honda
- Flow Lexus
- Flow VW-Audi-Subaru
- Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Modern Chevrolet
- Modern Infiniti of Winston-Salem
- Modern Nissan
- Modern Toyota
- NorthPoint Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram
- Parks Chevrolet Kernersville
- Parkway Ford
- Vestal Buick GMC (now Parks Buick)
- Volvo of Winston-Salem
