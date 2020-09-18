Winston-Salem, N.C. – September 18, 2020 - United Way of Forsyth County is offering their first ever Car Giveaway Contest in support of the Community Campaign which officially kicks off Sept. 18. One lucky person will win a brand-new car from any of the participating dealerships, valued up to $25,000. When donors make an undesignated gift of $100 or more to United Way of Forsyth County’s 2020-2021 Annual Campaign between August 15, 2020 and April 30, 2021 they will be entered into the drawing. (pls. see complete rules and regulations: www.forsythunitedway.org)
The idea came together over the summer to unite the community and add a fun incentive to the annual community campaign. Initially, the United Way was seeking one car dealership to partner with but was overwhelmed when over twenty local dealerships banded together to support the contest.
Jason Bragg, the 2020-2021 Campaign chair notes, “It is truly exciting to see so many leaders come together for the common goal of supporting the United Way. Their willingness to help us achieve our $10.8 million goal is greatly appreciated especially in a time when the work of the United Way is increasing.”
Rob Fowler of Modern Automotive says, “All of the participating dealers are excited to work together to support the work of United Way in our community.” Junie Michael of Parkway Ford, adds, “It’s times like these that we all need to pull together to support the United Way and our community.”
President and CEO Cindy Gordineer notes, “We are very excited to have the support of so many local car dealerships who have truly UNITED to make the “Driving Forward Together” contest possible. Their support and generosity are what makes our community so special. Unlike past years, we cannot have a big public kickoff event and many of our campaign initiatives are virtual. Still the needs in our community have grown and we have had to adjust. We’re hoping the entire community will come together in support so we can continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community”.
Sponsoring dealerships are:
- Bob King Hyundai
- Bob King Kia
- Bob King Mazda
- Bob Neill Mercedes
- Crossroads Ford of Kernersville
- Flow BMW-Mini
- Flow Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac
- Flow Honda
- Flow Lexus
- Flow VW-Audi-Subaru
- Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
- Modern Chevrolet
- Modern Infiniti of Winston-Salem
- Modern Nissan
- Modern Toyota
- NorthPoint Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram
- Parks Chevrolet Kernersville
- Parkway Ford
- Vestal Buick GMC
- Volvo of Winston-Salem
How do I get more information? Call (336) 723-3601 For complete rules pls. visit www.forsythunitedway.org
United Way of Forsyth County invests in over 60 programs and initiatives and last year impacted the lives of over 100,000 Forsyth County residents.
United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone.
