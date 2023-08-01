Winston-Salem, NC (August 1, 2023) – United Way of Forsyth County has named Stephen J. Sills, Ph.D., chief impact officer. Sills is a nationally recognized, community-engaged scholar and non-profit leader with deep experience and specialization in equity assessments and programs to address disparities in housing inequality, social determinants of health, workforce equity issues, behavioral health, eviction mediation, community economic development, and fair lending.
Sills previously was a research scientist for the Office of Research and Engagement at the University of North Carolina Greensboro and a senior vice president at the Research, Policy & Impact Center at the National Institute of Minority Economic Development in Durham. Earlier in his career, Sills served as professor of sociology and director of The Center for Housing and Community Studies at the University of North Carolina Greensboro. He has worked throughout the Piedmont Triad for more than 17 years, including with the City of Winston-Salem Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Department as well as the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, Piedmont Together, WS-Rise, and many other community-based organizations.
“Dr. Sills is a well-regarded researcher who is an expert in community impact, data, and evaluation,” United Way of Forsyth County President and CEO Antonia Monk Richburg, Ph.D., said. “He has a wealth of experience working with low-wealth communities and advocating for the needs of the disenfranchised.
“His prior work with community initiatives has led to real impacts at the individual, neighborhood, institutional, and governmental levels including implementation of policy changes and new practices,” Richburg added. “He is well-positioned for success in his new role at the United Way, and I look forward to working closely with Dr. Sills to make an impact on our community.”
In recognition of his work, Sills was selected as a policy scholar with the E Pluribus Unum Fund and as an interdisciplinary research fellow with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. A sought-after consultant, he has worked with organizations such as the United Way of Greater Greensboro, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, East Greensboro Now, National League of Cities, Housing FIRST Alliance of East Baton Rouge, and the Hinton Rural Life Center
Sills received a Ph.D. degree in sociology from Arizona State University in 2004, a master’s degree in sociology from Arizona State University in 2000, and a B.A. degree in Spanish from the University of North Carolina Greensboro in 1991. In addition, he is a Certified Cultural Competency Consultant with the Georgetown University Center for Cultural Competency.
A widely published author, Sills serves as treasurer of the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and is a member of the board of the Triad Health Project.
About the United Way of Forsyth County
The United Way of Forsyth County brings the community and its resources together to solve problems that no one organization can address alone. Its vision is to create a world-class community where no one lives in poverty, and everyone holds the power to access the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.
