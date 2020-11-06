Greensboro, NC (November 6, 2020) – United Way of Greater Greensboro (UWGG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2019-20 Annual Report.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, United Way created 30 partnerships that supported 59 holistic programs and initiatives that are working together to end local poverty. Over the year, more than 56,000 people were helped in greater Greensboro and volunteers gave 25,951 hours of their time.
The report additionally highlights the tremendous impact generous donors and community members make possible by highlighting specific outcomes, success stories, and financial updates.
To view the annual report, please visit unitedwaygso.org/annualreport.
##
END POVERTY: United Way of Greater Greensboro is leading a local movement to END poverty. We create partnerships and initiatives that work together to end poverty. More than 57,000 people are living in poverty in the greater Greensboro area. In Greensboro alone, one out of every four children lives in poverty. With the community’s support, we’re connecting people to opportunities we all deserve like housing, jobs, education and healthcare. Our holistic approach to ending poverty is working and we have the outcomes to prove it. The federal government defines poverty as a family of four earning $24,600 per year. According to local self-sufficiency standards, many four-member households need to earn around $60,000 to meet basic needs without subsidized assistance. www.UnitedWayGSO.org Local impact for 98 years and counting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.