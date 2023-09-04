WINSTON-SALEM – The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) will present “Ten Thousand Birds,” an immersive, outdoor performance inspired by the songs of birds that are native to or migrate through the region where it’s performed, on Saturday, Sept. 16. The work, by Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy Award-winning American composer John Luther Adams, will be produced by contemporary classical ensemble Alarm Will Sound founding member Michael Harley and will be performed by Music students on Daniels Plaza on the UNCSA campus. Musicians will move amongst audience members as the enveloping work unfolds.
The concert will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for non-UNCSA students with valid ID online or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945.
“This is a fascinating piece,” said School of Music Dean Saxton Rose. “The performers move around as they play, and the audience is encouraged to move around and experience it and the nature around them. The music is inspired by native birds of our area, so if you’re a birdwatcher or a bird lover, I’m sure you will enjoy this installation"
The performance, which will last approximately 70 minutes, will follow the cycle of a day, starting with avian songs of the morning, then afternoon, evening, night, and finally returning to morning. “All the sounds in this music are specifically notated,” the composer wrote. “However, the moment-to-moment sequence of events is not fixed. There is no master score. …
“This folio of unbound pages is an atlas of musical possibilities for performers to use in creating their own unique realizations of the music,” Adams continued. The New York Times interpreted it this way: “Adams, our reigning musical ambassador of the natural world, hasn’t written a score here in the usual sense. It is an Audubon book in translation: each page, the portrait of a bird in sound.”
Living in Alaska for nearly 40 years, Adams worked full time as an environmental activist before deciding to dedicate himself entirely to music. Since that time he has become one of the most widely admired composers in the world. “It’s more important than ever for us to remember our connections with the larger-than-human world,” Adams said, “and to celebrate the never-ending music of this miraculous planet that is our one and only home.”
In preparation for the entrancing event, Harley has been working with students remotely and will lead the performance in-person.
