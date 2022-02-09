UNCSA student travels internationally to make Tutus

When you are following your dreams, sometimes you just have to ask. For University of North Carolina School of the Arts student Jenna Anderson the ask paid off in a big way.
Anderson grew up in a very conservative evangelical Christian home in California, where her screen time was limited and she spent hours practicing piano. When she was allowed on the Internet, she spent it looking at ballerinas.
“I always loved Ballet. I used to go to the public library when I was little and check out every single ballet book multiple times. I was only allowed 20-minutes a day on the Internet, so I spent all my time watching Ballerinas, especially Margot Fonteyn,” she said. “My favorite was waiting every December for PBS to air ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Anderson.
Anderson originally thought she would pursue a career as a concert pianist for ballets but grew to realize she dreamt of more. “At the age of 18, my father finally agreed for me to take ballet classes, and during that time I took a tutu-making class in California.”
There she met Claudia Folts, founder of Charlotte’s TuTu.com. The meeting was the catalyst for the then 22-year-old leaving home, going to New York, and attending the Parsons School for Design’s Sewing Summer Intensive in 2015.
“I had to see if I was good enough since I didn’t know if I had actual skills. After the program was done, they offered me a spot for their fashion program afterward, but I wanted to do costuming and had finally gained the confidence to pursue my dream of dance costuming.”
From there, she went to Chicago to intern for Travis Halsey at Halsey Onstage for a year. It was during her time there, even battling homelessness that she heard about UNCSA.
“Everyone who has a passion for costuming has heard about UNCSA. They have a reputation in the creative community. I cold-called them and asked if they took volunteers. They informed me that they are a professional shop and asked who I was and why I was calling,” Anderson said. “I informed them I was into ballet and wanted to make tutus. They agreed to meet with me after Nutcracker finished, so I begged my parents to give me a loan to get to North Carolina.”
After reuniting with her mentor, Folts, at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Anderson headed to Winston-Salem.
“Jenna is special. All of my students are hardworking and create beautiful pieces, but Jenna had the passion and drive that was going to get her places in life to continue pursuing costume design,” Folts shared. “I was lucky enough to meet her in California when I was teaching a class, and I have been watching her journey ever since. The world is a lot smaller than we think, and I know Jenna will do big things.”
If Anderson had any doubts about traveling to UNCSA, they were soon dispelled. She found herself packing up her things in Chicago and moving to the city of Arts and Innovation in 2017, with the promise that her colleagues would assist her along the way.
“I became their first apprentice. I couldn’t believe it, but I had nothing. I had no savings and no one living here I knew. The women at the shop said they would take care of me if I moved here to work with them. I am indebted to those women. They housed, fed, and clothed me. This was the first sense of community I ever had,” Anderson said.
Helping her adjust to the transition was Marissa McCullough, director of dance costumes at UNCSA.
“From my very first phone conversation, I knew Jenna was a special person and that she absolutely had to come and be a part of the UNCSA Dance Costume Shop family. Since she has arrived in Winston-Salem Jenna has grown by leaps and bounds both as an artist and as a human. It has been a privilege to watch her grow and I cannot wait to see what she does next,” McCullough said.
Focused on her future, Anderson jumped right into her work, determined to design and create a variety of tutus.
“Each tutu is different than the last, but I’d have to say I love my traditional piece, which is the pancake tutu that sticks straight out, known to be a staple to most people. I also loved one of my romantic tutus, which hangs down like a dress. I designed this romantic tutu for a Spanish ballet performance, where I won first place at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem’s Art of Fashion exhibit.”
It was Anderson’s co-workers that encouraged her to apply for UNCSA. She began her classes in 2018.
“I never thought I’d be good enough to get into such a profound school. This was my first formal education since I was homeschooled and I will be graduating with a Costume Design and Technology degree, and a Minor in Arts Entrepreneurship at the age of 29.”
After realizing she wanted to do more than sew, Anderson began looking for ways to contact ballerinas. While she had planned a trip to Royal Opera House pre-pandemic, she was forced to pivot. She reached out to Yasmine Naghdi, an international ballerina at the Royal Opera House via Instagram.
“I told her who I was and that I made tutus and asked her if she wanted one. She responded the same day and wanted to work with me. My childhood dream just became possible,” said Anderson. “From there I got in contact with the University of South Essex and began to plan my trip to England. During that time, I received a grant from UNCSA to work on my independent project. This opportunity had blown up. I was the first American to work with an international ballerina without going through other means or organizations.”
Naghdi sent YES! Weekly this statement the collaboration:
“Jenna was always very kind and friendly in her messages, especially her initial approach which I respected, and I think it will be wonderful to be able to use this tutu for years to come in various gala performances. It was of course lovely of her to mention that once she’s created the tutu here in England, I will be able to keep it,” Naghdi shared. “To have a tutu tailor-made by Jenna for me is very special. I hope this tutu and I will share many happy performances together.”
Anderson is expected to travel to England in mid-March to work on the tutu and matching headpiece for Naghdi and will be blogging about her experience.
Anderson said that the most important lesson she’s learned out of life is to “just ask.”
My life motto is to stay true to yourself and rise above. No one knows you like you know you, and you just must believe in it and not be afraid to ask, just ask. This all happened because I asked,” she said. “Yasmine doesn’t know me, or my skills, but because I asked, she said yes. If you’re doing it and it doesn’t work, try it again a different way and a different day.”
For more information on Anderson’s designs, blog or to donate, visit https://www.jsqdesigns.com/.
