UNCSA reaps nominations and accolades for students and faculty

Ariano Trevino Angelone, a fourth-year student at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) School of Filmmaking has received a nomination for a Student Heritage Award from the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for his work on Shadowboxing, a third-year UNCSA film directed by Zander Heiselman.
“We could not be more proud of Ariano,” said Deborah LaVine, School of Filmmaking dean. “To be nominated for an ASC Heritage Award is a tremendous honor and one that bodes well for a student’s career in the industry. We are also proud of Ariano’s faculty mentors, who have a track record of several student nominees and winners of cinematography awards over the past few years.”
Shadowboxing, which was completed in May 2021 and screened online and at drive-in screenings for UNCSA films, was screened at the Real to Real International Film Festival in North Carolina in July 2021, winning the award for best editing. In September 2021, it screened at the Full Bloom Film Festival and in October at Beyond: The Cary Film Festival and the Beaufort Film Festival, where it was honored alongside other UNCSA student films.
The film focuses on Miles, an ambitious young fighter participating in an underground MMA (mixed-martial-arts) league, and his manipulative father, whose dreams of being the best in the sport overwhelms his son’s. After Miles believes he accidentally killed an opponent, he struggles to confront his father, who urges him to continue competing regardless of the emotional toll on his son. Consumed by guilt, Miles is constantly reminded of his next fight and the bet wagered by an agent that could make or break his professional career.
Angelone is one of three finalists in the nation competing for the Isidore Mankofsky Undergraduate Award, named for the Emmy-nominated cinematographer who died in 2021 and whose credits included The Muppet Movie (1979), Somewhere in Time (1980), and the 1985 George Lucas production Ewoks: The Battle for Endor. The 2022 Student Heritage Awards is one of several educational programs created by the ASC to support a new generation of talent in the early stages of their cinematography careers.
Not to be outdone, the UNCSA School of Dance received an Outstanding Teachers Award at the Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP) Regional Semifinals, which were held Feb. 17-20 at Reynolds Auditorium. Six UNCSA high-school dance students and two students from the Preparatory Dance Program placed in the junior, senior, and pre-competitive categories.
High-school freshman Will Gyves of Winston-Salem placed first in the junior classical men’s category and second place in the junior contemporary men’s category, while fellow freshman Jett Lecamu (also of Winston-Salem) placed third in the senior classical men’s category and second in the contemporary men’s category. Gyves and Lecamu are alumni of the Preparatory Dance Program. Gyves, Lecamu, Jacob Duehring (of Greensboro), and Julian Pecoraro (of Winston-Salem) won first place in the small ensemble category performing the four cavaliers from the 19th-century ballet Raymonda.
Dancers Emma Cilke (of Albuquerque, NM) and Ava Grace Williams (of Wilmington) placed in the top 12 dancers in senior classical and senior contemporary categories. Duehring also placed in the top 12 in the senior classical category. Lennon Sullivan, a dancer in UNCSA’s Preparatory Dance Program, won third place in the junior classical women’s category and was among the top 24 in the junior contemporary category. Preparatory dance student Lucius Hamblen was among the top 12 in the pre-competitive contemporary/open category.
“Once again UNCSA dancers excelled at Youth American Grand Prix, and we are so proud of their achievements,” said Endalyn Taylor, UNCSA dean of dance. “What this substantiates is a consistency of dedicated, quality training in both the classical and contemporary disciplines. We are particularly grateful that UNCSA has been honored with an Outstanding Teachers Award. It is a testament to the hard work of our renowned faculty.
The YAGP is the world’s largest international student dance competition. Regional semi-finals are held annually from January through March in such American cities as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, and Boston. The international regional semi-finals take place in Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, and Osaka, among other locations. Winston-Salem has been a YAGP host city since 2018. Several of the UNCSA students who competed at the regional level will be invited to compete at the YAGP Finals, which will be held in April in Tampa.
